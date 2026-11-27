The Bureau of Customs intercepted about 350 kilograms of illegal drugs, including kush, shabu, and acetylcodeine, from six inbound shipments at NAIA. The drugs were found in a warehouse in Pasay City on Friday.

The Bureau of Customs seized approximately 350 kilograms of illegal drugs from six inbound shipments at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. The shipments were inspected at a warehouse in Pasay City on Friday.

In a statement, the BOC said its personnel confiscated high-grade marijuana or kush, methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu, and acetylcodeine. The operation was part of ongoing efforts against illegal drug smuggling. Among the seized items were 307.866 kilograms of kush from two shipments that came from Thailand and were sent by the same shipper. One shipment bound for Bulacan contained 54.382 kilograms of kush with an estimated value of P65.26 million.

Also read P431M worth of illegal drugs destroyed in Cebu City

High-Value Drug Shipments Intercepted

Another shipment intended for Caloocan yielded 484 kilograms of illegal drugs valued at P304.18 million. The drugs in two shipments were declared as children's toys to avoid detection. Customs personnel also seized 42.884 kilograms of shabu worth an estimated P291.61 million from three shipments. One shipment from Kenya contained 39.418 kilograms of shabu, while two shipments from Malaysia had 2.630 kilograms and 0.836 kilograms respectively.

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Additionally, one gram of acetylcodeine valued at P1,508 was confiscated from a separate shipment that originated from Canada. The BOC said the shipments were subjected to thorough inspection. A video posted on social media showed a PDEA K9 unit sitting on some of the intercepted shipments at the Port of NAIA, indicating the presence of illegal drugs. The post was dated November 27, 2026.

Since January 2026, the BOC has seized an estimated P7.92 billion worth of illegal drugs in 414 operations nationwide. The agency continues to intensify its campaign against drug smuggling.

Suspect Arrested In Buy-Bust Operation

Meanwhile, in a separate anti-drug operation, police in San Fernando arrested a suspected drug personality during a buy-bust at 11:40 p.m. on Thursday, November 26, 2026, in Barangay Sangat. The suspect was identified as Jhon Jhon Jason Sarucam, 32, a resident of the same barangay. Seized from Sarucam were packets of suspected shabu weighing 0.83 grams with a standard drug price of P5,644.00, and a .38 caliber revolver tucked in his waist.

Police said the suspect had long been monitored after receiving reports that he was selling illegal drugs in the area. Authorities said they did not take chances because the suspect was known to carry a weapon and was feared by residents. Sarucam is now detained at the custodial facility of the San Fernando Municipal Police Station.

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Charges are being prepared against him for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and Republic Act 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.