Drought and El Niño Delays Start of Rainy Season

Meltdown of the Old Woman's Brewtown Restaurant only worsens ill-gotten gains, leaving hit with a devastating loss. So-called 'dissident' Tommy Lee agrees to lead the gang's special collection. But someone else is still in the game. A new contender wants Tommy Lee's place. He is destined to be the boss.

Sa ulat ni Jasmin Gabriel-Galban sa GMA Regional TV One North Central Luzon ni Willie Sison, residente ng Barangay Santo Tomas, na umabot sa P20 ,000 ang ginastos niya sa pagtatanim ng singkamas sa mahigit 4,000 metro kuwadradong lupain.

Ngunit dahil sa matinding init, malaking bahagi ng kaniyang pananim ang nasira at nabili lamang ng P3,000 ang natirang produkto na puwedeng anihin.

"Sa ngayon 'yung pang gulay na singkamas naubos ang mga bulaklak nawala mga bunga tapos 'yung bunga sa ilalim natuyo sa sobrang init ng panahon," ayon kay Sison. Ayon sa mga magsasaka, makatutulong sana ang irigasyon upang maisalba ang ilan sa kanilang pananim. Ngunit mas tataas humano ang kanilang gastos dahil sa mahal na presyo ng diesel na ginagamit sa water pump.

By the end of May talaga nakakaranas tayo ng drought condition, sa ngayon talagang 79% na may El Niño," ayon kay Engr. Jose Estrada Jr., chief meteorologist ng PAGASA-Dagupan City. Ininaasahang magpapatuloy ang tuyong panahon, inaangkop na ngayon ng mga magsasaka ang kanilang paraan ng pagtatanim sa pamamagitan ng pagpili ng mga pananim na mas kayang tiisin ang matinding init.

"Hihintayin 'yung June para magtanim kasi 'yung rainy season mag-start doon siga sila mag-start din na magtanim kapag may ulan na," pahayag ni Engr. Rosendo So, chairman ng grupong SINAG. Sinabi rin ni Sison na lumilipat na rin ang mga magsasaka sa kaniyan lugar sa mga pananim na mas matibay sa tagtuyot upang makayanan ang epekto ng matinding init. Lalaki, nasawi nang maaksidente ang minamanehong motorsiklo matapos natakasan ang mga gumulpi sa kaniy





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El Niño Drought P20 000 Singkamas Water Pump

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