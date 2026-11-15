Drones Strike Commercial Ships Near Romania Sulina Canal

Prime Minister Luca Niculescu confirms drone strikes on three ships near the Sulina Canal, escalating Black Sea tensions and prompting calls for NATO solidarity against maritime threats.

Prime Minister Luca Niculescu of Romania announced on Sunday that drones struck three commercial vessels in the Black Sea near the entrance to the Sulina Canal, an essential waterway for regional shipping traffic. The incident occurred late on Saturday, marking a significant escalation in the maritime conflict that is increasingly impacting the security of NATO member states in the area.

Drone Strikes at Sulina Canal Waters

Defense Minister Stefan Radu Oprea confirmed that there were no casualties among the crews of the targeted vessels and that they successfully managed to control fires on board after the strikes. The affected ships included the Greek-flagged oil and chemical tanker Evia Petrol V, the bulk carrier Marsol, and the Saint Kitts and Nevis-flagged oil products tanker Ali Najafov. Evia Petrol V and Marsol were hit four and five nautical miles southeast of the Sulina canal, placing them firmly inside Romanian territorial waters.

Also read Svitolina beats Sabalenka in three sets to reach WTA Finals semifinals

A separate general cargo ship, identified by private television station Digi24 as the Palau-flagged Larissa 1, was also struck by a drone late on Friday. This vessel suffered a similar fate with no reported injuries, adding to a growing list of maritime incidents involving merchant ships in the region. The proximity of these attacks to the Sulina Canal highlights the vulnerability of critical shipping lanes that serve as lifelines for Ukrainian exports.

Security Concerns and Diplomatic Response

Prime Minister Luca Niculescu stated that the attacks are a direct consequence of Russia's war in Ukraine and constitute an unacceptable violation of international law. He emphasized that these incidents reflect the deteriorating security situation in the Black Sea, which poses a serious challenge to the transatlantic alliance. Romania's armed forces responded by scrambling fighter jets twice to address the threat during the attacks on Saturday.

Advertisement

The Romanian government has not officially identified the origin of the drones, but officials view the events as part of the broader conflict escalating in the region. The strikes underscore the spillover effects of the war, which is now directly threatening commercial infrastructure and neutral shipping within the exclusive economic zones of NATO countries. This development has raised alarms among European allies regarding the stability of the Black Sea maritime domain.

Allied Support and Counter-Drone Measures

Defense Minister Stefan Radu Oprea highlighted the need for solidarity from international allies to bolster regional security. He planned to attend meetings with fellow ministers in Brussels on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss these urgent matters. The Romanian defense chief specifically called for assistance in the form of patrols using surveillance aircraft and equipment for counter-drone warfare to protect shipping lanes.

In response to the growing threat, France temporarily relocated its Atlantique 2 maritime patrol aircraft to Romania after Bucharest requested reinforcement. This deployment signifies a tangible increase in allied support for Romania's defensive capabilities. The incident also follows a series of deadly strikes on merchant ships near Romania and Bulgaria throughout October and November, further complicating the security landscape for transatlantic partners in the Black Sea.