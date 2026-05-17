Drivers Who Caused Fatal Crash in Minglanilla, Negros Occidental Guilty

Tragic accident involving a motorcycle driver and an SUV driver in Barangay Pakigne, Minglanilla, resulting in the death of a passenger. Details about the case and the guilty drivers.

TRAHEDYA SA DALAN: Wa na kaabot nga buhi sa tambalanan ang drayber sa motorsiklo nga si Joy Adams Abatayo Patentes human kini nakaangkon og grabeng samad sa kalawasan sa nahitabong panagbangga sa Minglanilla .

Samtang ang driver sa wing van temporaryong gitanggong sa Minglanilla Police Station alang sa saktong disposisyon. Nakabsan sa kinabuhi ang usa ka 39-anyos nga drayber sa motorsiklo human kini nibangga sa usa ka SUV, nalagpot ug nabangil sa ligid sa usa ka wing van atol sa nahitabong aksidente sa national highway, Barangay Pakigne, lungsod sa Minglanilla, alas 3:02 sa kadlawon niadtong Mayo 15, 2026.

Giila sa Minglanilla Police Station ang biktima nga si Joy Adams Abatayo Patentes, 39 anyos, molupyo sa Barangay Tunghaan sa maong lungsod. Gideklarar kini nga dead-on-arrival (DOA) sa Minglanilla District Hospital tungod sa grabeng samad nga naangkon sa kalawasan. Base sa gihimo nga imbestigasyon sa kapulisan, nasayran nga ang biktima nagmaneho sa iyang Honda Click nga motorsiklo paingon sa habagatang bahin sa Sugbo.

Nag-una kaniya ang usa ka Toyota Fortuner nga gimaneho ni Tristan John Enclonar Añiga, 26 anyos, nga taga Tres De Abril St., Barangay Punta Princesa, Dakbayan sa Sugbo. Pag-abot sa maong dapit, nisenyas ug ni-signal ang drayber sa Fortuner nga moliko sa tuo paingon sa Barangay Tubod. Apan tungod sa kakusog sa dagan, wala na makapreno ug nakalikay si Patentes hinungdan nga nadusmo ang iyang motorsiklo sa likod sa Fortuner.

Tungod sa kakusog sa impact, nalagpot ang biktima ug didto natugpa sa dalan nga gisubayan sa wing van og matud pa naigo sa atubangang ligid sa maong dakong trak. Tungod sa maong trahedya, temporaryong gitanggong sa Minglanilla Police Station ang drayber sa wing van nga si Leonardo Intencia, 51 anyos, minyo, ug lumad nga taga Barangay Barrera, Sagay City, Negros Occidental





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Accident Fatality Minglanilla Negros Occidental

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