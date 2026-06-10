DRC Ebola Cases Surpass 590 as Outbreak Grows in Conflict-Affected Eastern Provinces

The Democratic Republic of Congo reports nearly 600 confirmed Ebola cases, including 115 deaths, in an outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain affecting Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu. Health authorities face challenges due to delayed detection, community mistrust, attacks on medical teams, and insufficient protective equipment. The government urges the public to recognize symptoms and cooperate with health workers.

GOMA - The Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday said confirmed Ebola cases had climbed to nearly 600, raising awareness within the local population about the importance of safety measures.

The outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola was announced on May 15, though officials have since said it went undetected for weeks, leaving health authorities behind the curve and struggling to bring it under control. One of the world's largest ever Ebola outbreaks is unfolding in three provinces long beset by armed conflict: Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu.

In its latest statement published on X, Congo's government said the number of confirmed Ebola cases had increased to 598, including 115 deaths. It also said that 22 patients had recovered from the disease and that new cases didn't spread to more health zones. The cases have been recorded in 17 of Ituri's health zones as well as in seven health zones in North Kivu and one health zone in South Kivu.

"If you have a fever, vomiting, diarrhea, or severe weakness, you should go to the nearest health center immediately," the statement said, urging populations to follow health workers' instructions and not to attack them. Mistrust and resistance have hampered the response, with attacks on burial teams and treatment centres reported.

Medics are also struggling to secure basic equipment to stay safe and prevent further spread of the disease, according to more than a dozen doctors, humanitarian workers and public health officials. The International Rescue Committee aid group on Tuesday called for funding needed to contain the outbreak in Ituri province before it spreads further





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ebola Democratic Republic Of Congo Bundibugyo Strain Ituri North Kivu South Kivu Outbreak Health Crisis Conflict Zone International Rescue Committee

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Congo Couple Marries in Reduced Ceremony Amid Ebola OutbreakA wedding in Bunia, Congo, took place with only 50 guests instead of the planned 300, as local authorities enforce strict measures including limiting gatherings and social distancing to combat an Ebola outbreak that has killed nearly 100 people out of over 500 confirmed cases. The outbreak, caused by the rare Bundibugyo virus in Ituri province, lacks an approved vaccine or treatment, prompting officials to urge handwashing and limiting physical contact. Some couples have postponed weddings, and the church has suspended high-risk events like baptisms, while the couple and their guests adhered to precautions during the ceremony and outdoor reception.

Read more »

Kenyan police fire tear gas during protest against US Ebola quarantine facilityNANYUKI, Kenya — Kenyan police fired tear gas on Tuesday to scatter protesters in the central town of Nanyuki opposing a quarantine center for Americans exposed to Ebola that the US government has raced to build despite Kenyan court orders barring further work.

Read more »

Lawmaker denies ‘kickback’ allegations, files libel casesMANILA REP. Bienvenido “Benny” M. Abante, Jr. on Tuesday filed cyberlibel and libel complaints against lawyer Levito D. Baligod, the 18 bagmen, and a media outlet over claims linking him to an alleged kickback scheme. In a statement, Mr.

Read more »

Ebola Outbreak in DRC: Shortages of Protective Equipment Hamper ResponseNearly a month into one of the largest Ebola outbreaks, medics in eastern DRC struggle to secure basic equipment. Stocks expected to run out within days; 34 healthcare workers infected. Logistical problems and Strait of Hormuz closure drive up costs.

Read more »