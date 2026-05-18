Dr. Jose Rizal Bust Returns to Czech National Bank After Storage

The bust of Dr. Jose Rizal, sculpted by Filipino artist Jose Giroy, was temporarily placed in storage due to technical renovations at the Czech National Bank. The bust was on display from 2018 until 2023 and was welcomed back to its original location by the bank's Executive Director and the Philippine Ambassador to the Czech Republic.

PRAGUE, Czech Republic - Filipinos and other tourists visiting the Czech Republic can once again see the bust of Dr. Jose Rizal at the foyer of the Czech National Bank.

Rizal's bust, sculpted by Filipino artist Jose Giroy, was on display from 2018 until 2023, when it was temporarily placed in storage due to technical renovations at the bank. CNB Supervision Department Executive Director Vladimir Tomšík on Monday welcomed Philippine Ambassador to the Czech Republic Eduardo Martin Meñez and staff of the Philippine Embassy in Prague to the bust’s location. The public could visit Dr. Rizal’s bust free of charge.

Visitors are welcome, but they need to go through security screening. The bust stands today on what was then Hotel Modrá hvězda, where Rizal and Maximo Viola stayed on their visit to Prague in 1887. The world’s second-largest gold coin, a commemorative 130-kg coin with a nominal value of CZK 100 million (PHP 295.5 million), produced in 2019 to mark the 100th anniversary of the Czechoslovakian koruna, is also on display in the bank’s basement.

The interactive installation on the bank’s ground floor has an interactive display that presents the current role of the Czech Republic’s central bank within the financial and economic system. CNB representatives say visitors can tour the exhibitions for free, but large groups need to book a reservation through the bank’s website





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Czech Republic Jose Rizal Sculpture Tourist Attraction Gold Coin Hotel Modrá Hvězda Peace Treaty Visiting Center Interactive Installation

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