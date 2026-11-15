Dr. Carol Abayao Leads Ifugao Hospital Surviving 1998 Landslide

Dr. Carol Abayao, who survived a 1998 landslide, now manages Good News Clinic and Hospital, serving as the sole medical facility in Banaue, Ifugao. The nonprofit faces staffing and financial hurdles.

On October 15, 1998, a catastrophic landslide destroyed the home of 12-year-old Carol Abayao in Banaue, Ifugao, Philippines, resulting in the tragic death of her mother, two brothers, and maternal grandmother. After being buried in mud and debris, Carol survived and received initial life-saving treatment at Good News Clinic and Hospital.

Nearly three decades later, Dr. Carol Abayao serves as the medical director of this same facility, which stands as the only hospital in the municipality. At 41 years old, she continues to provide essential medical services to the community while navigating significant financial constraints and staffing shortages that threaten the hospital's sustainability.

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Origins and Operations of Good News Clinic and Hospital

Good News Clinic and Hospital was established in 1956 by Dr. James Irvine, an American physician and former military medical officer serving under the Far East Gospel Crusade. The institution later transitioned to Filipino management and operates today as a non-stock, nonprofit Christian hospital dedicated to combining medical care with spiritual ministry.

The hospital provides a range of essential services, including medical and pediatric care, normal deliveries, laboratory tests, X-rays, and ultrasounds. However, due to limited resources, complicated cases must be referred to higher-level facilities. The nearest major hospital, Ifugao General Hospital in Lagawe, is located approximately one hour away by road, a journey that becomes significantly more dangerous during heavy rains or landslides.

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Personal Journey from Trauma to Medical Leadership

Carol Abayao's path to becoming the hospital's director was forged through personal tragedy and resilience. After surviving the 1998 disaster, she spent time in a wheelchair recovering from her injuries and was treated by surgeon Dr. Antonio Ligot. She later recalled the confusion of waking from what felt like a dream beneath the debris of her home.

Following her recovery, Carol completed her high school education and enrolled in veterinary medicine at Benguet State University. Over the years, she overcame additional personal challenges, including the loss of her father, before eventually pursuing a medical career that would bring her full circle to the institution that first saved her life.

Healthcare Challenges in Mountainous Ifugao Region

The geographic isolation of Banaue presents unique obstacles for healthcare access. The municipality is globally renowned for the Banaue Rice Terraces, but the rugged mountain terrain makes medical emergencies particularly perilous. An hour's drive can easily extend into many more hours due to poor road conditions and weather-related blockages.

Dr. Abayao manages these logistical realities daily, ensuring that patients who lack alternatives for serious illness can still receive care within their community. Her responsibilities extend beyond clinical duties to include financial management, staff recruitment, and service improvement, all while maintaining affordable care for locals who cannot easily travel to hospitals in Region 2.

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Future Outlook and Community Impact

As the sole full-time doctor and medical director, Dr. Abayao bears the weight of keeping medical care accessible for Banaue's mountain communities. She emphasizes the importance of faith and community support in sustaining the hospital's operations despite ongoing staffing and financial challenges.

The hospital continues to serve as a critical lifeline for residents who might otherwise face life-threatening delays in receiving treatment. Dr. Abayao's leadership ensures that Good News Clinic and Hospital remains a pillar of health and hope in a region where geography often dictates the outcome of medical emergencies.