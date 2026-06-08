Dr. Anthony Leachon Faces PCP Suspension, Alleges Life Threats and Conspiracy

Dr. Anthony Leachon, suspended by the Philippine College of Physicians for defamation and ethical violations, claims he is facing threats to his life and career, sparking a debate over medical ethics and institutional integrity. Deputy Speaker Janette Garin backs the PCP's decision, dismissing Leachon's conspiracy claims as a PR stunt.

Dr. Anthony Leachon , a prominent Filipino physician, has declared he is facing what he describes as the greatest battle of his life-defending the Filipino people.

In a statement, he revealed there are threats to his life, career, and even his PRC license, relayed to him through various channels, which he is taking seriously. This statement follows the Philippine College of Physicians (PCP) suspending him for six months due to defamation against fellow physicians and health professionals, as well as violations of ethical standards.

The PCP's 26-page decision stated that Leachon engaged in defamatory allegations and insinuations of corruption and unethical practice against colleagues in a public and official forum, without personal knowledge or sufficient evidence. While the PCP regents found he did not commit some alleged violations, such as misrepresentation as an expert witness and disseminating false information regarding the anti-dengue vaccine Dengvaxia, they held him liable for defamation and ethical breaches.

Leachon, in his Monday statement, acknowledged that if he loses his fight with the PCP, his clinical practice could be jeopardized, but he vowed to take on the challenge. At 65, he says he has lived a good life but will not stop, claiming the PCP has been used to silence him and that complicity is a crime.

Before Leachon's statement, Deputy Speaker Janette Garin expressed support for the PCP's decision, praising its courage to uphold its mandate without fear or favor. Garin, who served as Secretary of Health during the rollout of the dengue vaccine, criticized Leachon's assumption that the PCP would compromise its ethical standards to target him, calling it profound arrogance.

She noted the administrative case against Leachon was filed in February 2025, predating recent controversies he is using to deflect accountability, and argued that framing the case as a conspiracy is a gaslighting attempt and an insult to his peers. She urged Leachon to stop turning the matter into a public relations spectacle and instead address the merits of his case in the proper venue





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Philippine College Of Physicians Anthony Leachon Defamation Ethical Standards Dengvaxia Medical Discipline Janette Garin Health Professionals Suspension

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Philippine Property Sector Faces Slowdown Amid Geopolitical and Economic PressuresAnalysts predict a slowdown in the Philippine property market for the second half and through 2026 due to the Iran war, high oil prices, and persistent inflation, which increase costs and weaken demand. Developers are delaying projects and shifting focus to provincial horizontal housing and industrial/logistics segments, while condominium oversupply persists in Metro Manila. However, industrial, outsourcing-related real estate, and high-end residential markets are expected to remain resilient.

Read more »

Alex Eala faces Shuai Zhang of China in London Queen’s ClubNO REST for the weary champion. With only a day of breather, the newly-crowned Birmingham queen Alexandra “Alex” Eala plunges back to action with the HSBC Championships at the Queen’s Club in London as part of her long buildup for Wimbledon on June 29 to July 12. And Ms.

Read more »

Alex Eala swings back into action at HSBC Championships, faces Zhang ShuaiAfter conquering the Birmingham Open, Alex Eala is set for another taste of grass action, this time in a WTA 500 tournament as she competes in the HSBC Championships on Tuesday in London.

Read more »

Bacolod student faces action for false class suspension post on FacebookBACOLOD CITY — A Grade 7 student who posted false information on Facebook claiming classes across Bacolod City were suspended on June 8, 2026, will face disciplinary action and undergo mandatory guidance counseling, Secretary to the Mayor Jose Mary Go said Monday.

Read more »