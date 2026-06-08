DPWH Urges Patience in SMC's Boracay-Aklan Bridge Project Amid Ongoing Consultations

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has asked stakeholders to give San Miguel Corp. (SMC) time to address concerns regarding its proposed P7.78-billion bridge project linking Boracay Island to mainland Malay, Aklan. DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon stated that consultations are ongoing, with SMC continuing discussions with local and provincial government officials about the controversial project. Dizon emphasized that, as the project is being pursued under a public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement, it is SMC's responsibility to ensure that the concerns of affected communities are properly addressed.

The Department of Public Works and Highways ( DPWH ) has called for patience from stakeholders regarding San Miguel Corp. (SMC)'s proposed P7.78-billion bridge project connecting Boracay Island to mainland Malay, Aklan.

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon stated that consultations are ongoing, with SMC continuing discussions with local and provincial government officials about the contentious project. Dizon emphasized that, as the project is being pursued under a public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement, it is SMC's responsibility to ensure that the concerns of affected communities are properly addressed.

He urged stakeholders to allow SMC time to dialogue and continue negotiations, stating, 'That is a very, very important project, but since it is a PPP, it is the responsibility of the private proponent to make sure that the needs of the community are met. So let us allow them.

' Dizon declined to comment further on the project's future, noting that consultations are still in progress. SMC refuted claims by Aklan officials that its chairman and CEO, Ramon Ang, had verbally announced during a May 13 meeting that the company would no longer pursue the bridge project. SMC stated that the confusion appeared to stem from differing interpretations of discussions during the meeting and stressed that no final decision to cancel the project had been made.

The company stated that the meeting was part of its continuing consultations with stakeholders and that further consultations will be pursued to hear from a broader range of local stakeholders and guide the project's next steps. SMC also stated that it has been engaging stakeholders in good faith and will continue to work with government, cooperatives, and local groups to study mitigation measures, transition support, and livelihood programs.

The company added that the project could still move forward in the future if concerns related to livelihoods, transport systems, environmental safeguards, and other potential impacts are adequately addressed





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