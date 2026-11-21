Ongoing DPHW rehabilitation works on EDSA have triggered heavy traffic in Quezon City and Ortigas. Meanwhile, President Marcos Jr launches a barrierless toll pilot to reduce congestion.

Motorists experienced significant congestion along several critical sections of the Epifanio De Los Santos Avenue ( EDSA) on Sunday due to active road rehabilitation projects. The Department of Public Works and Highways ( DPWH) initiated these works as part of a broader infrastructure restoration program aimed at improving the thoroughfare. Vonne Aquino reported on 24 Oras Weekend that the ongoing activities include road reblocking and asphalt overlaying.

DPWH Roadwork Disrupts Sunday Traffic Flow

According to reports, the DPWH is conducting concrete reblocking, asphalt overlaying, and restoration works on various portions of EDSA. These operations are intended to facilitate the ongoing rehabilitation program for the major transport artery. The heavy traffic volumes observed were a direct result of these necessary but disruptive construction activities. Commuters faced slower movement compared to standard weekend conditions along the corridor.

Also read DPWH ensures no delay in Gandara Bridge

On Saturday, traffic conditions were particularly severe along the EDSA Kamuning section. Vehicles moving southbound toward EDSA Cubao in Quezon City were traveling slowly as early as 2 p.m. This bottleneck created a ripple effect, impacting drivers attempting to traverse this heavily traveled stretch of the highway during peak afternoon hours. The delay extended the travel time for thousands of commuters.

Additional congestion was reported along the EDSA Shaw southbound lane. Traffic also moved slowly in the southbound direction toward Ortigas-Greenhills. Meanwhile, vehicles on the EDSA Northbound lane before New York Avenue faced delays. These slowdowns were caused specifically by concrete reblocking works situated between Santolan and Mega Q-Mart, narrowing available driving lanes.

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24-Hour Operations and Concrete Reblocking Details

The DPWH announced that the 24-hour asphalt overlaying and concrete reblocking activities began on Friday night. Authorities stated that these specific works were expected to be completed by 5 a.m. on Monday, November 23. This timeline indicates an accelerated effort to minimize the duration of lane closures. Temporary lane closures were implemented in the affected areas to ensure worker safety and project execution.

While the current works are ongoing, previous reports indicated that the broader EDSA rehabilitation project was scheduled to start on December 24. The DPWH had also previously cut the timeline for this larger initiative to eight months. The department aims to complete the extensive restoration works within this condensed timeframe to restore full capacity to the avenue.

President Marcos Jr Pilots Barrierless Toll System

Concurrently, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered pilot testing of a barrierless toll collection system across all expressways. This strategic move aims to ease traffic congestion and improve overall travel efficiency for motorists. The administration views this technological upgrade as a crucial step in modernizing the country's transport infrastructure. The pilot testing represents a significant shift in how toll fees are currently collected.

Under the proposed Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) system, physical toll barriers will be removed from existing highways. This design allows motorists to pass through designated lanes without stopping at traditional toll booths. Fees will be collected automatically as vehicles pass through, eliminating the need for manual payment or stop-and-go transactions. This system promises a smoother driving experience for users.

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In a letter to expressway operators, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) outlined the expected benefits of this new system. The DOTr stated that the MLFF system is expected to reduce travel time for commuters significantly. Furthermore, the department highlighted the environmental benefits, noting that the system will reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions from idling vehicles. These factors contribute to improved expressway efficiency nationwide.

DOTr Mandates Operator Readiness for December Launch

The DOTr has directed all expressway operators to submit their action plans and readiness assessments. These documents are required ahead of the planned December pilot launch of the barrierless system. Operators must demonstrate their preparedness to handle the transition to automatic fee collection. This deadline ensures that technical and logistical challenges are addressed before the public rollout.

At the North EDSA area in Quezon City, traffic patterns remained mixed despite the broader congestion. Moderate to heavy traffic was reported along the northbound lane near a major shopping mall. In contrast, the southbound lane remained relatively clear compared to other sections of the avenue. This disparity suggests that specific local events or construction zones heavily influence local traffic flow.

The major shopping mall near the North EDSA area has adjusted its operating hours to manage the surrounding traffic. The mall now operates from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays until December 25. This adjustment aims to stagger customer visits and reduce peak-hour congestion in the immediate vicinity. Regular operating hours will resume on weekends and holidays.