DPWH Reports Minimal Infrastructure Damage After Mindanao Earthquake; Bridges and Roads Remain Mostly Intact

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has stated that most roads and bridges in Mindanao sustained no structural damage from the 7.8 magnitude earthquake. Secretary Vince Dizon confirmed during inspections in Davao City that only minor non-structural cement issues were found, with bridge structures remaining intact and repairs already in progress. DPWH Region XII reported that national roads in several municipalities are passable to all vehicles, and key highways like the Sewod to Tinalon section show no damage. Hospitals in General Santos City, including Sarangani Provincial Hospital, also avoided structural harm and continue operations with patients returning.

The Department of Public Works and Highways ( DPWH ) has reported that most roads and bridges in Mindanao remain free from structural damage following the recent magnitude 7.8 earthquake.

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon, during an inspection in Davao City, confirmed that while some minor non-structural cement damages were observed, the core structural components of bridges are intact and repair work is already underway. He emphasized that the critical parts of the bridges are safe for use. In a separate update, DPWH Region XII (SOCCSKSARGEN) announced that national roads and bridges within the Cotabato 2nd District Engineering Office's jurisdiction are passable to all types of vehicles.

This includes routes traversing the municipalities of Lebak, Kalamansig, Palimbang, Senator Ninoy Aquino, Bagumbayan, and Esperanza. Additionally, the national road from Sewod Section to Tinalon Section remains open with no reported damage. The agency continues its continuous inspection and monitoring efforts across the region to ensure safety and address any emerging issues.

Meanwhile, DPWH also confirmed that the Sarangani Provincial Hospital and Dr. Jorge P. Royeca City Hospital in General Santos City did not suffer any structural damage. Secretary Dizon noted that operations at these hospitals remain ongoing, with patients already being accommodated back inside the Sarangani Provincial Hospital after temporary evacuations. The swift assessment and response underscore the government's commitment to maintaining infrastructure functionality and public safety in the aftermath of the seismic event





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Mindanao Earthquake DPWH Infrastructure Damage Road And Bridge Inspection Structural Integrity Sarangani Provincial Hospital Public Works Disaster Assessment

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