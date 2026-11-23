The DPWH has opened a new lane on Mindanao Avenue Extension in Caloocan City to alleviate chronic traffic. This phase is part of a project planned since the 1980s, with more lanes scheduled for 2027.

The Department of Public Works and Highways ( DPWH) officially opened a new travel lane on Mindanao Avenue Extension in Caloocan City on Monday, marking a significant milestone in the long-term effort to mitigate severe gridlock in the area. The new lane became accessible to motorists at 6 a.m., according to a report by James Agustin on Unang Balita. This infrastructure update aims to immediately improve vehicular flow in one of Metro Manila's most congested thoroughfares.

Decades-Long Project Finally Unveiled

The newly opened section connects Quirino Highway to General Luis Street, covering a total distance of 3.2 kilometers. DPWH official Lopez emphasized that this development was not a sudden initiative but rather the culmination of a plan devised in the 1980s, nearly 50 years ago. The extensive timeline highlights the complexity involved in executing such a large-scale infrastructure project in a densely populated urban environment.

Also read DPWH Roadworks Cause EDSA Traffic Delays as Marcos Jr Tests MLFF System

Lopez explained that the ultimate goal for this specific stretch of road is to establish eight lanes in total. The current opening represents the first step in realizing this comprehensive design. The DPWH acknowledged that while the majority of the infrastructure is complete, two properties related to the sidewalk construction are still being processed. These remaining parcels are the final administrative hurdles before the entire width of the avenue can be fully utilized.

Stakeholder Perspectives on Traffic Solutions

Addressing the necessity of the expansion, Lopez pointed to the visible reality of daily congestion as the primary driver for the project's acceleration. He noted that relying on a single lane for such a critical artery is insufficient for the volume of traffic present. The current situation has resulted in particularly long queues, especially during peak rush hours, which significantly impacts the efficiency of daily commutes for residents and workers in Caloocan.

Advertisement

The DPWH official stated that their team observed the traffic conditions firsthand, confirming that the existing layout was a bottleneck. By introducing an additional lane, the agency hopes to create a more balanced distribution of vehicles. This incremental approach to traffic management is intended to provide immediate relief while the broader structural changes are finalized. The improvement is seen as a critical measure to enhance the overall mobility of the region.

Future Expansion and Timeline Projections

Looking ahead, the DPWH has outlined an aggressive schedule for further improvements on Mindanao Avenue Extension. The agency expects to open three additional lanes before the Christmas holiday season. This phased rollout strategy ensures that the benefits of the project are distributed gradually, allowing for continuous monitoring and adjustment of traffic patterns as new capacity is added.

The ultimate target set by the DPWH is to have a total of eight lanes operational on Mindanao Avenue Extension by the first quarter of 2027. Achieving this goal will complete the vision that was first conceptualized half a century ago. The successful implementation of these lanes will serve as a testament to the agency's commitment to resolving chronic infrastructure issues that have plagued the area for decades.