DPWH Engineer Testifies on Corruption and Mismanagement of Funds

A Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) engineer has testified that at least five contractors paid P10 million per project as commitment fee or kickback fee to former DPWH Bulacan 1st District Engineering Office district engineer Henry Alcantara. The testimonies of the engineer and the finance section chief have shed light on the alleged corruption and mismanagement of funds within the DPWH.

Prosecution witness and Department of Public Works and Highways ( DPWH ) engineer John Carlo Rivera testified that at least five contractors paid P10 million per project as commitment fee or kickback fee to former DPWH Bulacan 1st District Engineering Office district engineer Henry Alcantara .

Rivera made the testimony at the Sandiganbayan during the trial for the malversation case filed against former senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. and six others. Rivera told the anti-graft court that Alcantara instructed him to collate a list of flood control projects to be funded under the national budget, with the project proponents or the public officials and the contractors who pay a commitment fee in the aftermath of awarding the projects.

Rivera said that the commitment fee per contractor and the corresponding proponent are determined by Alcantara. Rivera also revealed that each contractor would give a commitment fee three to four times, worth around P10 million per project. Rivera claimed that he followed Alcantara's instructions to be promoted. DPWH Bulacan First District Engineering Office finance section chief Juanito Mendoza, testified that he also received P10 million from a contractor as a kickback fee.

Mendoza claimed that he gave the money to Alcantara. The testimonies of Rivera and Mendoza were made during the trial for the malversation case filed against former senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. and six others. The trial is ongoing and the outcome is yet to be determined. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has been embroiled in a series of controversies in the past few years, including allegations of corruption and mismanagement of funds.

The agency has been under scrutiny for its handling of public funds and its alleged involvement in various scams and anomalies. The testimonies of Rivera and Mendoza have shed light on the alleged corruption and mismanagement of funds within the DPWH. The agency's handling of public funds has been a subject of concern for many years, and the latest revelations have raised more questions about the agency's integrity and transparency.

The trial is ongoing and the outcome is yet to be determined. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has been embroiled in a series of controversies in the past few years, including allegations of corruption and mismanagement of funds. The agency has been under scrutiny for its handling of public funds and its alleged involvement in various scams and anomalies.

The testimonies of Rivera and Mendoza have shed light on the alleged corruption and mismanagement of funds within the DPWH. The agency's handling of public funds has been a subject of concern for many years, and the latest revelations have raised more questions about the agency's integrity and transparency.





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DPWH Corruption Mismanagement Of Funds Henry Alcantara John Carlo Rivera Juanito Mendoza Ramon Bong Revilla Jr.

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