DPWH Assures Completion of Alaminos-San Pablo Bypass Road This Year

The Department of Public Works and Highways has committed to finishing the decade-delayed Alaminos-San Pablo City Bypass Road in Laguna within the year, following presidential orders and after resolving remaining right-of-way issues to provide a faster route to Quezon and Bicol.

MANILA, Philippines - The Department of Public Works and Highways ( DPWH ) has given strong assurances that the long-delayed Alaminos - San Pablo City Bypass Road Project in Laguna will finally be completed within the current year.

Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon highlighted that the project has remained unfinished for nearly a decade, primarily due to persistent unresolved right-of-way issues that stalled construction progress. The commitment to finish the road follows a direct order from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who responded to urgent appeals from the local government units of Alaminos and San Pablo City.

These calls emphasized the critical need for a faster, more efficient alternative route for motorists and commuters heading to Quezon Province and the Bicol Region, which would significantly reduce travel time and improve connectivity.

"It's been ten years already, and the only remaining problem is the right-of-way," Dizon stated after conducting an on-site inspection of the project, accompanied by San Pablo City Mayor Arcadio Gapangada Jr. and Alaminos Mayor Eric Lopez. The officials' visit underscored the administration's focused effort to resolve lingering land acquisition hurdles and accelerate the remaining works.

Upon completion, the bypass road is expected to provide substantial relief from traffic congestion along the often-overburdened Maharlika Highway, which serves as a primary arterial road for southern Luzon. This infrastructure development is part of broader national initiatives to enhance the transportation network, stimulate economic activity in the region, and improve the daily commute for thousands of motorists. The project's acceleration aligns with the government's push to address long-standing logistical bottlenecks and deliver tangible improvements to public infrastructure.

Local officials expressed optimism that the finally completed bypass will not only ease travel but also spur local economic growth by improving access to markets and tourism destinations. The DPWH's renewed pledge, backed by presidential directive, aims to transform a decade-long delay into a timely deliverable, addressing a longstanding demand from the affected communities





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Bypass Road Alaminos San Pablo City Laguna DPWH Vince Dizon Right-Of-Way Traffic Congestion Maharlika Highway Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

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