DoubleDragon's Hotel101 Global signs agreements for a massive 625-room property in Hyderabad, targeting completion by 2029 to serve the booming tech hub.

DoubleDragon Corp. has officially launched its strategic expansion into the Indian market through its hospitality subsidiary, Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. The corporation announced on Friday that it has signed definitive binding agreements to develop a significant 625-room hotel property in Hyderabad. This major real estate investment is valued at approximately 5.95 billion Indian rupees, which converts to roughly $64.4 million in United States currency.

Hotel101 Hyderabad Joint Venture Details

Hotel101 Global has entered into a joint venture with Hyderabad-based real estate developer Pooja Crafted Homes to execute this large-scale project. The new development, designated as Hotel101-Hyderabad, will occupy the top seven floors of the 36-story The Harvest Building. This commercial structure is currently under construction in the premium Kokapet neighborhood, which is situated near Hyderabad's financial district and the HITEC City technology park. The entire building project, including the new hotel, is targeted for completion by the year 2029.

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Strategic Location And Target Market Analysis

The selection of Hyderabad as the entry point for this international expansion is driven by the city's status as a major global technology and business hub. The region hosts numerous multinational corporations, including Microsoft, Amazon, and Infosys, which creates sustained high demand for premium accommodation. Hotel101 Global projects that the new 625-room facility will become the largest hotel in the city by total room count upon completion. The prime location in Kokapet is designed to capture the influx of international business travelers and corporate executives visiting the area.

Property Amenities And Developer Track Record

Planned amenities for the four-star Hotel101 Hyderabad include multiple swimming pools, all-day dining facilities, a comprehensive fitness center, and function rooms. The property will also feature a business center and a convenience store to cater to the needs of long-stay guests and corporate clients. Hotel101 Global partnered with Pooja Crafted Homes, a firm established in 2001 that has previously developed residential and commercial projects covering more than 5.5 million square feet. The corporate partnership was facilitated and introduced by global property consultancy CBRE India.

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International Growth And Condotel Revenue Model

This Hyderabad development is a cornerstone of Hotel101 Global's broader international expansion strategy, which relies on partnerships with local developers through joint ventures and licensing arrangements. The company utilizes a standardized condotel model that generates initial revenue from the preselling of hotel units during construction and recurring income from hotel operations after the property opens. The expansion is designed to build a permanent presence in international markets while creating steady revenue streams from overseas assets.

Global Portfolio Performance And Stock Market Impact

The Hyderabad project follows successful milestones for Hotel101 Global's existing international portfolio, including the complete sale of all 482 units at Hotel101-Niseko in Hokkaido, Japan, as of November 26, ahead of its December 20, 2026 opening. Additionally, Hotel101-Madrid in Spain, which features 680 rooms, began generating recurring operating revenue in March 2026. The company stated that these global expansions could eventually make Hotel101 a significant source of United States dollar inflows for the Philippine economy. On the Nasdaq, Hotel101 Global shares traded at $4.53, while DoubleDragon shares on the Philippine Stock Exchange rose 2.81 percent to P13.16 each on Friday.