DoubleDragon Corp. to Acquire MerryMart Consumer Corp. in P7 Billion Deal

DoubleDragon Corp. has announced its intention to acquire a majority stake in MerryMart Consumer Corp., a retail company, through a mandatory tender offer for minority shareholders. The acquisition is expected to add more than P7 billion in recurring annual revenues and align with DoubleDragon's long-term strategy to expand into a broader investment holding company structure.

DoubleDragon Corp. will launch a mandatory tender offer for minority shareholders of MerryMart Consumer Corp. as part of its acquisition of the retail company , the property developer said in a stock exchange disclosure Wednesday.

The tender offer period will run from May 18 to June 16, 2026. The offer became mandatory after DoubleDragon acquired a 35-percent interest in MerryMart for P1.2 billion in 2025, bringing the retailer directly into the DoubleDragon group. Under the terms of the offer, MerryMart shareholders will receive P0.48 per share. The payment will be split equally between cash and DoubleDragon common shares, with the latter valued at P9.30 each.

The price represents a 20-percent premium over the P0.40 closing market price of MerryMart shares on May 8, 2026. DoubleDragon said the P9.30 valuation for its own shares sits about 52 percent lower than its latest available book value of P19.21 per share. The Philippine Competition Commission has already cleared the transaction. DoubleDragon expects the acquisition to add more than P7 billion in recurring annual revenues from MerryMart’s grocery, pharmacy and consumer-related businesses.

DoubleDragon said the acquisition aligns with a long-term strategy to expand beyond property development into a broader investment holding company structure. The company expects MerryMart’s retail and wholesale formats, alongside pharmacy operations in Luzon and Mindanao and grocery businesses in Capiz, to create long-term synergies with its existing portfolio. MerryMart operated 136 stores across the country as of Dec. 31, 2024. Its brands include Injap Supermart, MSupplies, Carlos SuperDrug, Ceciles Pharmacy and MM Wholesale





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Doubledragon Corp. Merrymart Consumer Corp. Mandatory Tender Offer Acquisition P7 Billion Recurring Annual Revenues Long-Term Strategy Investment Holding Company Structure Synergies Retail Company Property Developer

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