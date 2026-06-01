DoubleDragon Corp. Sets Bold 1,800 Percent Revenue Target, Expands Hotel101 Global to 100 Countries

DoubleDragon Corp. aims to boost annual revenue to 500 billion pesos by 2035, roll out community malls across all Philippine provinces, and grow Hotel101 Global's portfolio to one million rooms in 101 nations.

Listed property developer DoubleDragon Corp. has unveiled an ambitious growth strategy that targets a dramatic expansion of its revenue base over the next decade. The company reported a record high of 27.91 billion Philippine pesos in total revenues for the fiscal year 2025, driven primarily by strong performance from its overseas operations.

Building on this momentum, DoubleDragon aims to increase its annual revenue to 500 billion pesos by 2035, a rise of more than 1,800 percent compared with the 2025 figure and roughly 56 percent above the 2024 level. The plan envisions an expansion of the firm's footprint to every province in the Philippines, either through direct ownership or subsidiaries, and a corresponding global presence through its hospitality subsidiary, Hotel101 Global.

The corporate filing outlines that 2026 will be a pivotal year when DoubleDragon expects to generate high‑volume recurring income from a diversified portfolio that includes provincial community mall leases, industrial warehouse leases, office space rentals, and hospitality assets both locally and abroad. The strategy also includes a comprehensive asset optimisation programme that will be completed by the end of 2025, ensuring that under‑performing assets are either redeployed or divested in order to strengthen the balance sheet.

Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp., the hospitality arm of DoubleDragon, is set to become a cornerstone of the expansion plan. In 2025 the subsidiary will add 2,229 hotel rooms across new developments in the Philippines, Spain and Japan. Notable projects include a luxury resort in Niseko on the Japanese island of Hokkaido, a city‑center hotel in Madrid, and a mixed‑use complex in Los Angeles.

Later in the year Hotel101 announced a major venture in Melbourne, Australia, with a 766‑room hotel slated for the central business district, which will be the largest property of its kind in that area. The company has set an even more far‑reaching target: to achieve a portfolio of one million hotel rooms across 101 countries by 2050.

This aggressive expansion is supported by the recent listing of Hotel101 shares on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, which took place on July 1, 2025, providing the subsidiary with greater access to capital markets. Financially, DoubleDragon is pursuing a disciplined approach to debt reduction, with the goal of becoming debt‑free by 2035 while simultaneously delivering over 12 billion pesos in annual cash dividends to shareholders.

The firm's leadership, chaired by Edgar Injap Sia II and co‑chaired by Tony Tan Caktiong, emphasizes that the combination of diversified revenue streams, strategic asset optimisation, and global hospitality growth will underpin the company's long‑term value creation. The outlined targets reflect a commitment to both domestic market penetration-reaching all 82 provinces through a mix of malls, warehouses and office spaces-and international expansion via Hotel101's global brand.

If executed as planned, DoubleDragon's transformation could place it among the largest revenue‑generating property developers in Southeast Asia, setting a benchmark for integrated real‑estate and hospitality businesses worldwide





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Doubledragon Corp Hotel101 Global Revenue Growth Real Estate Expansion Hospitality Development

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