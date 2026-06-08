Double-shift schedules implemented in Central Visayas schools due to massive infrastructure shortage

The Department of Education (DepEd) 7 announced that Central Visayas schools are implementing double-shift schedules to manage a massive infrastructure shortage of 8,287 classrooms in Cebu and 1,713 in Bohol. An electrical fire at Sudtonggan Elementary School on the first day of classes damaged a classroom ceiling and left seven adjacent rooms unusable, forcing affected students into remote blended learning.

Classes continue at Sudtonggan Elementary School in Basak, Lapu-Lapu City, despite a minor fire on the first day of school. The incident, caused by faulty electrical wiring, damaged one classroom's roof and destroyed an electric fan before being extinguished.

While all students were evacuated and at least seven nearby classrooms were vacated for afternoon sessions as a safety precaution, school operations proceeded smoothly for the rest of the student body. The Department of Education (DepEd) 7 announced that Central Visayas schools are implementing double-shift schedules to manage a massive infrastructure shortage of 8,287 classrooms in Cebu and 1,713 in Bohol.

Infrastructure recovery remains severely delayed, with no new DepEd-funded classroom projects breaking ground six months into 2026 because the regional office is still waiting for Central Office project listings. An electrical fire at Sudtonggan Elementary School on the first day of classes damaged a classroom ceiling and left seven adjacent rooms unusable, forcing affected students into remote blended learning.

Schools across Central Visayas are switching to double-shift schedules for School Year (SY) 2026-2027 to deal with a massive shortage of over 10,000 classrooms. The morning and afternoon shifts will help maximize resources in areas facing high enrollment and unsafe facilities. The Department of Education (DepEd) 7 revealed that the region urgently needs thousands of learning spaces. Current data shows a major backlog of 8,287 classrooms in Cebu and 1,713 in Bohol.

According to Tomas Pastor, chief of the Education Support Services Division, natural disasters severely worsened this crisis. A magnitude 6.9 earthquake in northern Cebu and typhoon Tino in November 2025 left many school buildings completely unsafe to use. Fixing the classroom crisis has been slow. Six months into 2026, no new DepEd-funded classroom projects have broken ground in Central Visayas.

Former DepEd 7 director Salustiano Jimenez previously noted that the regional office is still waiting for the Central Office to release its priority project listings. To cope with the delays, schools are using Temporary Learning Spaces, while the Cebu Provincial Government plans to build temporary learning shelters. The dangers of old or strained infrastructure became clear on Monday, the very first day of school.

A fire broke out inside a Grade 3 classroom at Sudtonggan Elementary School in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City. The fire started at 10:46 a.m. from a defective ceiling fan that was turned on by mistake.

Principal Precious Vano said the teacher evacuated the students immediately and faculty members used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames by 10:50 a.m. Investigator FO1 Vincent Rhey Reyes from the Lapu-Lapu City Fire District reported that the fire damaged 50 square meters of the ceiling. Fortunately, no students or staff were injured, but seven adjacent rooms are now unusable while safety investigations take place.

To keep education going despite limited physical space, DepEd 7 is relying heavily on remote learning. Affected students in Lapu-Lapu City are currently getting their assignments and activities coordinated through digital group chats. On a larger scale, DepEd 7 expects minimal disruption because students are already used to alternative learning methods. Regional Information Officer Amaryllis Villarmia explained that teachers are focusing on essential lessons so students can study from home.

'I don't think it would be much of an adjustment for our students since we have been implementing blended learning since the Covid-19 period,' Villarmia said. 'Even though they are not inside the classrooms, we have Alternative Delivery Modes that we use for students to learn something even in their houses. ' Securing funding to repair damaged facilities and build permanent classrooms remains the top priority for DepEd 7 as it navigates the infrastructure hurdles of the current school year.

Balancing student safety with the urgent need for consistent education will be the region's biggest challenge in the months ahead





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Double-Shift Schedules Central Visayas Schools Massive Infrastructure Shortage Deped 7 Remote Learning

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