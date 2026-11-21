President Marcos Jr. has ordered the DOTr and TRB to roll out a barrier-less toll collection system on all expressways before the end of the year, starting in December, with operators required to submit action plans by 21 December 2026.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the Department of Transportation and the Toll Regulatory Board to prepare for the rollout of a barrier-less toll collection system on all expressways before the end of the year, starting in December.

DOTr Secretary Vince Dizon said Marcos directed the concerned agencies to implement the system, which is expected to decongest traffic at toll plazas and allow motorists to enter and exit expressways more quickly. Dizon said the barrier-less system would save motorists time and fuel by allowing vehicles to pass through toll gates without stopping at physical barriers. He reiterated that removing toll barriers would also ease bottlenecks at toll plazas and reduce carbon emissions from idling vehicles.

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The DOTr chief said he instructed all tollway operators to make the necessary preparations to ensure the smooth implementation in December. The DOTr and TRB said they are coordinating with operators to prepare their toll collection systems for the planned transition of replacing physical toll gates and electronic enforcement. Dizon officially declared the full implementation of the Multi-Lane Free Flow Program as an urgent national priority for all expressways under government jurisdiction.

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DOTr Rolls Out Barrier-Less Toll System

The department is currently executing a pilot test and proof of concept for the new system before the calendar year concludes. Secretary Dizon emphasized that this initiative aligns directly with the administration's commitment to delivering a seamless, world-class travel experience for the motoring public while simultaneously modernizing road networks.

According to the DOTr, tollway operators have been ordered to submit implementation timelines and concrete proposals to boost RFID and electronic toll collection adoption, as well as to install automated license plate recognition cameras. Operators must also propose mechanisms for handling unregistered vehicles, accounts with insufficient balances, and cross-network interoperability, the transportation department said. The DOTr has ordered all toll road operators to submit a comprehensive Action Plan and Readiness Assessment for their respective expressways.

These plans must detail concrete, time-bound strategies to aggressively increase Electronic Toll Collection and Radio Frequency Identification adoption. Operators are required to outline expanded installation sites, digital onboarding processes, promotional incentives, and public information campaigns designed to encourage motorist compliance. Toll road operators must also provide a detailed status report on their current infrastructure and technology readiness, including deployment timelines for gantries, Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras, and high-speed RFID readers.

Toll Operators Must Submit Implementation Plans

Furthermore, operators must define protocols ensuring interoperability across different expressway operators to prevent system failures. Secretary Dizon stressed that the success of the barrier-less model relies on robust backend infrastructure capable of processing transactions without physical stops. The DOTr has established a strict deadline for the submission of all comprehensive reports to the Toll Regulatory Board. All operators must deliver their Action Plan and Readiness Assessment on or before 21 December 2026.

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The submission must include a month-by-month roadmap detailing specific testing phases, dry runs, and target dates for full live operation. This structured timeline ensures that all technical and operational variables are addressed before the system goes fully live, minimizing disruptions to commuters during the transition period. Secretary Vince Dizon described the transition to a barrier-less system as an economic necessity rather than a simple operational upgrade.

Environmental and Traffic Benefits Expected

By removing physical toll barriers, the DOTr expects to significantly reduce travel times and lower fuel consumption for millions of drivers. This reduction in idling vehicles will also lead to decreased carbon emissions, addressing both congestion and environmental concerns. The agency aims to maximize the overall throughput and efficiency of the expressway infrastructure, benefiting both individual commuters and the broader national economy.

The push to remove toll barriers across Luzon expressways had previously been targeted for late 2024, but the TRB later moved the timetable to two to three years due to technical hurdles involving RFID readability and account management. However, the announcement did not specify which expressways would be covered, how the barrier-less system would operate, or when it would be fully implemented across the expressway network.