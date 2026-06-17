DOTr Offers Free MRT‑3 Rides on June 17 After Technical Glitch, Orders Investigation into Contractor

The Department of Transportation will provide free rides on the MRT‑3 from noon on June 17 following a power failure that halted service between Buendia and Guadalupe stations. Secretary Giovanni Lopez has tasked MRT‑3 management and Sumitomo Corp. with explaining the cause and preventing future disruptions.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced that the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT‑3) will offer free rides on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, beginning at 12:00 noon.

The decision follows a series of technical problems that disrupted service between the Buendia and Guadalupe stations earlier that morning. At approximately 5:30 a.m., the line experienced a sudden loss of power that forced trains to halt, leaving thousands of commuters stranded and causing a backlog that persisted well into the early hours. DOTr issued an advisory at 6:57 a.m. acknowledging the inconvenience and apologizing to the public for the delay.

The notice emphasized the agency's commitment to safe, efficient and reliable public transport, stating that every necessary step would be taken to prevent a recurrence and to improve overall service quality. In response to the incident, Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez ordered an urgent investigation. He directed MRT‑3 General Manager Michael Capati to provide a detailed explanation of the technical fault within 24 hours and warned that no administrative sanctions would be imposed until the findings are reviewed.

Lopez also instructed Capati to issue a show‑cause order to Sumitomo Corporation, the private firm responsible for the line's rehabilitation and maintenance, and its consulting partners. The purpose of the order is to compel the contractors to explain why the equipment failure occurred and to outline corrective actions that will safeguard the system against future breakdowns.

Lopez underscored that the disruption caused significant hardship for daily commuters who rely on the MRT‑3 for their livelihoods, and he reaffirmed the government's resolve to ensure continuous and dependable train service. To mitigate the impact on passengers and restore public confidence, the DOTr announced that rides on the MRT‑3 will be free of charge from noon on June 17 until the end of the day.

The free‑ride initiative is intended to compensate commuters for the earlier inconvenience and to encourage ridership while the investigation proceeds. Officials reminded commuters that safety remains the top priority and that additional service updates will be released as soon as the technical review is completed. The department urged passengers to stay informed through official channels and to cooperate with any temporary service adjustments that may be required during the remedial phase.

This proactive approach aims to balance immediate relief for affected travelers with long‑term improvements to the rail system's reliability and performance





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MRT-3 Free Rides Technical Failure Dotr Investigation Sumitomo Corporation

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