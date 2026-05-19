DOTr-LRTA Signs Credit Line Agreement with Landbank

The Department of Transportation and Communications-Light Rail Transit Authority of the Philippines (DOTr-LRTA) signed a credit line agreement (CLA) with Landbank on May 14, 2026. The agreement will allow the state-run bank to extend financing to DOTr-LRTA to settle its contractual obligations with Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC). The credit facility deal was in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s order for the Transportation Department to settle its duties to private concessionaires for the benefit of passengers and ensure reliable, safe, and commuter-centric service.

The Department of Transportation and Communications-Light Rail Transit Authority of the Philippines (DOTr-LRTA) signed a credit line agreement (CLA) with Landbank on May 14, 2026.

The agreement will allow the state-run bank to extend financing to DOTr-LRTA to settle its contractual obligations with Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC). The credit facility deal was in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s order for the Transportation Department to settle its duties to private concessionaires for the benefit of passengers and ensure reliable, safe, and commuter-centric service.

Landbank president and CEO Lynette Ortiz said that the loan facility represents a deliberate action by the national government, through the LRTA and the DOTr, to fulfill its commitments and maintain strong and credible partnerships with its development partners





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Department Of Transportation And Communication Light Rail Transit Authority Of The Philippine Credit Line Agreement Landbank Light Rail Manila Corporation President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Transportation Department Settle Contractual Obligations Reliable Service Credible Partnerships

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