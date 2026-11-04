DOTr deploys 20 buses to augment LRT-2 commuters, cuts Antipolo-Legarda fare by 20 percent

The Department of Transportation launched a bus augmentation program with 20 buses serving Antipolo to Cubao and Legarda to ease pressure on LRT-2, which cannot serve around 4,000 peak-hour passengers due to only 10 aging operational trains.

The Department of Transportation has deployed 20 buses to provide LRT-2 commuters an alternative during rush hour, easing pressure on a rail line that cannot accommodate thousands of passengers because of its limited number of operational trains.

The buses initially serve commuters traveling from Antipolo City in Rizal to Cubao, Quezon City and Legarda, including students heading to schools and universities in Manila, DOTr Secretary Vince Dizon said. Dizon said around 4,000 passengers during the 6 to 8 a.m. peak period could not be served by the rail line. Commuters sometimes had to wait 30 to 45 minutes in line before boarding a train.

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LRT-2 Train Shortage Causes Commuter Delays

Only 10 trains are operational and that number could decline further when some break down. Dizon attributed the shortage to years of inadequate maintenance and funding, noting the trains are 25 to 27 years old and have not been replaced. Under the trial arrangement, the regular fare from Antipolo to Legarda, originally P80, was reduced by 20 percent to P66. Students will pay P55.

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The buses can accommodate up to 70 people if some of them are standing, according to Dizon. The trial run is indefinite, but operations already started. Dizon, a former Department of Public Works and Highways chief, made the announcement during an inspection at the Masinag station in Antipolo. The number of passengers grew after the government implemented a 50 percent increase in train fares due to the Middle East fuel crisis, Dizon said.

Dizon said the bus augmentation program was an out-of-the-box solution because they could not get new trains yet. Buying new trains would not immediately solve the problem, as delivery could take three to four years and the government has yet to allocate funds for the purchase. We cannot solve this overnight. I apologize to our commuters because this is not an easy problem to address, Dizon said.

DOTr Chief Cites Lack of Maintenance Funding

In a media interview, Dizon explained the limited fleet: Sampung tren lang ang umaandar, yun na yung maximum dahil yung mga ibang tren, dahil nga hindi na-maintain ng maayos, kulang sa pondo, all these years… 27, 25 years na yung tren, hindi na napalitan. There are only ten trains running; that is the maximum because the other trains were not maintained well due to lack of funding, all these years… the trains are 27, 25 years old and have not been replaced.

The DOTr is also studying the possibility of establishing a busway-style system along Marcos Highway in Rizal to make trips faster, Dizon added. Dizon also said plans for a Public-Private Partnership for the LRT-2 are still ongoing, but clarified that this does not mean prices will increase. Pag sinabi natin PPP, hindi ibig sabihin non tataas ang pamasahe kasi ang control ng pasahe ay nasa gobyerno pa rin. Ang i-PPP natin yung operations and maintenance.

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At mas mabilis yung pag-procure at pag-maintain ng mga tren. When we say PPP, this does not mean that the fares will get higher because control over the fare is still with the government. We will let PPP handle the operations and maintenance. And the procurement and maintenance of trains will become faster.