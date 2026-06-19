DOTr Calls for Asean Cooperation in Expanding Philippines' Railway Network

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has called on Asean member states to strengthen cooperation in expanding the Philippines' railway network, saying modern rail systems are essential to sustaining economic growth and improving mobility for millions of Filipinos.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has called on Asean member states, development institutions, and investment partners to strengthen cooperation in expanding the Philippines ' railway network .

Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said modern rail systems are essential to sustaining economic growth and improving mobility for millions of Filipinos. The Philippine government is pushing forward with major railway projects aimed at transforming the country's public transportation system. To accelerate these efforts, the transport chief urged Asean partners to continue supporting the implementation of key infrastructure projects, including the North-South Commuter Railway, Metro Manila Subway Project, MRT-7, and other planned rail developments.

The Philippines remains committed to working closely with Asean nations and development organizations in building a rail system that promotes sustainable development and enhances the quality of life of Filipinos. The Philippine Railways Institute is developing a skilled workforce capable of supporting the country's expanding railway sector. Asean Deputy Secretary-General for the Economic Community Satvinder Singh identified sustainability, resilience, digital innovation, safety standards, long-term investments, and workforce development as priorities for advancing railway systems across the region.

ADB Philippines Country Director Andrew Jeffries cited the bank's long-standing partnership with the Philippines in revitalizing and expanding its railway infrastructure over the past decade. The rail projects currently under development are expected to provide faster, safer, more reliable, and environmentally sustainable transportation options for millions of commuters once they become fully operational. The Asean RailCon 2026 conference was held at the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters





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