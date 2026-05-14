DOT Urges Tourists to Treat Filipinos with Respect and Observe Proper Conduct

The Department of Tourism (DOT) on Thursday issued a call to tourists to treat Filipinos with respect and observe proper conduct when visiting the country's popular destinations. The DOT made the call amid reports that a group of foreign tourists allegedly assaulted the owners of a café in Siargao earlier this week.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) on Thursday urged tourists to treat Filipinos with respect and observe proper conduct when visiting the country's popular destinations. The DOT made the call amid reports that a group of foreign tourists allegedly assaulted the owners of a café in Siargao earlier this week.

In a statement, the agency did not specifically mention the incident, but reminded Filipino and foreign tourists that no one gets special treatment under the Philippines' laws. The DOT stressed that it stands 'in defense of Siargao's tourism, but more than that, we stand in defense of Filipino dignity and welfare.

' The DOT also urged the public 'not paint an entire race or nationality with the same brush. ' The DOT urged the public and tourists to report any form of violence to police and submit evidence such as photos, videos, or CCTV footage. Stay vigilant and report any form of violence to the authorities without delay





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Department Of Tourism Foreign Tourists Siargao Café Assault Respect Conduct Filipinos Tourism Dignity Welfare Report Evidence Vigilance Authorities

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