DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. highlights the use of digital technology and industry support to preserve traditional Filipino weaving heritage during the Kathabi Fashion Innovation Show in General Santos City.

Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. of the Department of Science and Technology ( DOST) emphasized the critical need to support traditional Filipino weaving practices during the Kathabi Fashion Innovation Show in General Santos City on Wednesday evening. The event took place at the Greenleaf Hotel as part of the broader 2026 National Science, Technology, and Innovation Week.

Preserving Intangible Cultural Heritage

Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. stated that intangible cultural heritage is extremely difficult to maintain without adequate institutional backing. He explained that traditional textiles serve as living documents that carry the stories of their people, reflect their unique way of life, and represent knowledge and skills that have endured for generations. Solidum highlighted that the specific skills involved in these practices often go unnoticed by the general public, making their preservation a priority for the department.

Also read DOST-PTRI Showcases Traditional Ikat Weaving at Philippine Handloom Festival

DOST Role in Textile Industry Support

The DOST continues to provide structural support for the Philippine handloom weaving industry through the Philippine Textile Research Institute (PTRI). Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. explained that supporting weavers involves more than just funding; it means helping preserve their traditions while providing them with better tools, facilities, and opportunities to expand their businesses. The department aims to bridge the gap between traditional craftsmanship and modern economic viability.

Digital Tools for Supply Chain and Quality

Innovative digital technologies are being deployed by the DOST to document and preserve traditional textile patterns effectively. Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. noted that these efforts also include mapping the textile supply chain and helping verify the quality and origin of fabrics. He argued that innovation should not only create new products but also help protect existing cultural assets, ensuring that technological advancement serves as a safeguard for heritage rather than a replacement for it.

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Weaving Communities as Knowledge Keepers

Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. recognized weaving communities as the primary keepers of traditional knowledge and skills rather than merely partners in production. He emphasized that their specific knowledge makes modern innovation possible, positioning them at the center of any successful cultural preservation strategy. This acknowledgment underscores the department's view that community expertise is the foundation upon which new textile developments are built.

Design Collections Showcase Innovation

The Kathabi Fashion Innovation Show featured six distinct collections created by designers from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao in collaboration with seven partner weaving communities. The featured works included Manggagapas Went to Town by Sofia Jude Palmejar, Ang Awit ng Ibong Adarna by Monohomme Studios, and Pasayawa ko 'Day by Sarah Tutor. Additional collections presented were Walang Himala! by Protacion Empaces, The Port of Origin by Daryl Tejano, and 5:30, EDSA by Eman Riñoza, showcasing a blend of regional heritage and contemporary design.