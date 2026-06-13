DOST Showcases Research Initiatives for Biocompatibility Testing Clinical Training and Congenital Conditions

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) has showcased three research initiatives designed to improve biocompatibility testing, enhance clinical training, and address life-threatening congenital conditions.

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) through the BioMedical Engineering for Health (BioMed) Program of the DOST Philippine Council for Health Research and Development (PCHRD) showcased three research initiatives designed to improve biocompatibility testing enhance clinical training and address life-threatening congenital conditions during the Talakayang HeaRT Beat press conference .

Under the DOST-PCHRD's BioMed Program support is given to research endeavors that aim to address the increasing need for locally-developed medical tools. Three projects under the BioMed program were featured during the Talakayang HeaRT Beat press conference last April 29 2026 via Zoom. One of the featured projects focuses on streamlining local biocompatibility testing for skin formulations by developing a 3D human skin equivalent (HSE) as an alternative to animal studies and sourcing HSEs from abroad.

By providing a local substitute to HSE the project aims to reduce the cost and turnaround time for biocompatibility testing. Another project focuses on creating a phantom model system as a training tool that will help guide clinicians in gynecologic and obstetrics ultrasound procedures. Aiming to reduce the complications associated with these processes the system will provide real-time scanning enabling the simulation of real-time performance of procedures.

The third project aims to develop an assistive device which will correct the congenital condition gastroschisis which entails an abdominal wall defect at birth that may cause life-threatening complications such as hypovolemia hypothermia and sepsis. The projects are part of the DOST-PCHRD's BioMed Program which supports research endeavors that aim to address the increasing need for locally-developed medical tools.

The program has supported projects in a diverse range of priority areas including the development of BioMedical devices for emergency imaging medical training tools rehabilitative and assistive care devices orthopedics and local implants





TheManilaTimes / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Department Of Science And Technology Biomedical Engineering For Health Biomed Program Philippine Council For Health Research And Dev Talakayang Heart Beat Press Conference Biocompatibility Testing Clinical Training Congenital Conditions

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

HPV vaccination initiatives require boost from LGU, says expertA health expert said that the local government units (LGUs) must strengthen their initiatives on Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination to reduce cervical cancer cases in the Philippines.

Read more »

DOST Introduces Automated Mushroom Cultivation System in CebuThe Department of Science and Technology (DOST) has launched a fully automated climate-controlled mushroom growing house for the Cebu Province Mushroom Commerce Agriculture Cooperative (CMPGAC). The initiative, part of the Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program (Setup), uses programmable logic controllers and human‑machine interfaces to automatically regulate irrigation, air circulation, and other environmental conditions, aiming to boost high‑quality mushroom production for over 70 cooperative members across Cebu.

Read more »

Earthquake Relief Initiatives for Mindanao After Magnitude 7.8 QuakeA compilation of donation drives and humanitarian efforts to support communities affected by the June 8, 2026 earthquake in Mindanao, particularly in Sarangani province. The list includes various organizations accepting monetary and in-kind donations for food, water, shelter, medical supplies, and other essentials.

Read more »

DOST-PCIEERD highlights WHWise Program for women-led social enterprises on Tekno PreSyensyaAS part of its continuing efforts to promote women empowerment in innovation and entrepreneurship, the latest episode of Tekno PreSyensya — the official broadcast program of DOST Ilocos Region — featured the Women-Helping-Women: Innovating Social Enterprises (WHWise) Program.

Read more »