The Department of Science and Technology faces a funding gap for 2027 capital outlay, despite a P30.6 billion Senate recommendation, impacting textile research and weaving communities.

The Department of Science and Technology is navigating a complex financial landscape for 2027 as it seeks additional funding to support its technological initiatives, particularly those aiding local weaving communities in the Philippines. Despite a Senate recommendation of a P30.6 billion budget for the agency, officials have identified a critical gap in capital outlay allocations necessary for purchasing essential machinery and equipment.

Capital Outlay Gap Threatens Equipment Acquisition

Evangeline Flor Manalang, the officer-in-charge of the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Textile Research Institute, confirmed that the current budget proposal lacks specific provisions for capital expenditures in 2027. She stated during the Philippine Handloom Festival that without a dedicated capital outlay, the institute currently has no financial means to purchase new machines or other necessary equipment for its partner weaving communities. This limitation directly hinders their ability to expand technological support to these artisan groups.

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Manalang emphasized that while budget deliberations are still ongoing, there is a strong hope that additional funding will be secured specifically for equipment. Her primary goal is to ensure that the institute can assist more communities by providing them with the modern tools required to enhance their weaving capabilities and production efficiency. The lack of capital funds represents a significant hurdle in the institute's mission to modernize the traditional textile sector.

Senate Recommends P30.6 Billion with Caveats

The Senate has officially recommended a total budget of P30.6 billion for the Department of Science and Technology for the year 2027. This recommended amount is slightly lower than the agency's initial proposed allocation of P30.87 billion. The reduction in the total budget is not due to a lack of demand for scientific advancement but rather reflects the completion status of previously planned infrastructure projects.

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Department of Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. explained that the budget decrease occurred because several capital outlay projects had already been successfully completed. He clarified that some buildings and infrastructure projects no longer require funding because they have been finished, which explains why their allocation dropped to zero. This strategic adjustment ensures that taxpayer money is not allocated to projects that are already operational or complete.

Impact on Virology Institute and Raw Materials

Among the completed projects contributing to the budget adjustment is the infrastructure for the Virology and Vaccine Institute of the Philippines. Although the initial plan included P680 million for the construction of this vital medical facility, the funds are no longer needed for construction purposes. This reallocation highlights the department's focus on shifting resources toward active research and community support rather than new capital construction.

In addition to budgetary concerns, the Department of Science and Technology is addressing potential supply chain disruptions caused by the strong El Niño weather phenomenon. Secretary Solidum clarified that the supply of raw materials used in thread production is unlikely to be significantly affected because many materials are derived from agricultural waste. He specifically mentioned that the abundant supply of waste from pineapple leaves and banana plants ensures a stable source for textile production regardless of climate conditions.

Monitoring Cotton Supply Amid Climate Risks

While agricultural waste materials remain plentiful, the department is closely monitoring the supply of cotton, which is more vulnerable to the effects of El Niño. Secretary Solidum acknowledged that cotton supplies may be impacted by the drought but assured that the current stockpiles remain substantial enough to prevent immediate shortages. The department will continue to watch these supply lines closely to mitigate any potential risks to the textile industry.

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The Philippine Handloom Weaving Festival served as a platform to highlight these challenges and opportunities within the industry. The event brings together local weaving communities, industry partners, and the public to strengthen the handloom weaving sector through the application of science and technology. By addressing these budgetary and supply chain issues, the department aims to ensure a sustainable and thriving future for Philippine weavers.