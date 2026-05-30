DOST Retires Over 3,300 Worn Philippine Flags Ahead of Independence Day

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) has collected and retired more than 3,300 worn Philippine flags as part of preparations for Independence Day. In line with Republic Act No. 8491, the DOST, through its Philippine Textile Research Institute (DOST-PTRI), held a solemn ceremony to retire the flags through burning, the only legal method prescribed by the Flag and Heraldic Code. The initiative underscores the importance of treating national symbols with dignity while ensuring proper waste management. DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. and DOST-PTRI Director Julius Leaño Jr. both stressed the legal requirement and encouraged the public to surrender worn flags instead of discarding them improperly. The DOST-PTRI accepts worn flags year-round at its offices nationwide.

The Department of Science and Technology ( DOST ) has collected and retired over 3,300 worn Philippine flags in the lead-up to Independence Day . It has called on the public to follow proper disposal methods for damaged national symbols as stipulated by law.

Under Republic Act No. 8491, the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines, worn or damaged flags must be disposed of through solemn burning to avoid misuse or desecration. DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. highlighted that the observance aims to foster dignity for national symbols while promoting appropriate waste management practices. In his remarks, Solidum pointed out the legal mandate to burn retired flags.

The Philippine Textile Research Institute (DOST-PTRI), an attached agency of DOST, conducted a retirement ceremony emphasizing the correct procedures. DOST-PTRI Director Julius Leaño Jr. explained that the institute accepts worn flags year-round via its main office and provincial science and technology offices across the nation. He reinforced the legal stipulation that burning is the sole method for retiring the national flag. The agency assured that collected flags undergo the mandated retirement processes.

For the time being, solemn burning remains the only legally recognized method for retiring damaged Philippine flags under current legislation





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DOST Philippine Flags Flag And Heraldic Code Independence Day Flag Disposal Republic Act 8491 Worn Flags Ceremony DOST-PTRI

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