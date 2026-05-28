DoST Proposes Amendments to Flag Recycling Measure

The Department of Science and Technology (DoST) is calling for amendments to a measure that would allow the recycling of worn-out Philippine flags, replacing the conventional burning method that emits large amounts of greenhouse gases. The proposed amendments aim to establish a dignified and certified recycling process to recover textile materials from the flag while still preventing misuse or desecration.

The Department of Science and Technology (DoST) is calling for amendments to a measure that would allow the recycling of worn-out Philippine flags, replacing the conventional burning method that emits large amounts of greenhouse gases .

Under the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines, a flag that is worn out through wear and tear must be 'solemnly burned to avoid misuse or desecration.

' However, this method was found to be harmful to the environment as nylon, a petroleum-based synthetic material from which most current flags are made, releases greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide (CO2) and nitrous oxide—an emission nearly 300 times more potent than CO2—when incinerated, DoST said in a statement. A 3×5 nylon flag weighing around 300 grams can release approximately 0.72 kilograms of CO2 when burned, which is equivalent to a vehicle traveling roughly 3 to 4 kilometers.

Once buried, synthetic residues degrade into microplastics that can persist in the soil for up to 30 to 40 years, the agency said. Although the method reflects patriotic reverence, DoST noted that it is contradictory to the country's environmental and sustainability laws, such as the Clean Air Act and the Solid Waste Management Act.

DoST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. said he hopes Republic Act No. 8491 will be amended so that the textile can be repurposed for other uses, underscoring the country's push for a circular economy. The DoST-Philippine Textile Research Institute (PTRI) seeks to specifically amend Section 14 of RA 8491 to establish a dignified and certified recycling process to recover textile materials from the flag while still preventing misuse or desecration.

The proposed amendment also calls for modernizing the flag's official color specifications and consolidating the authority for flag-quality testing under DoST-PTRI to establish a single, auditable certification system for all Philippine flags produced using public funds. With these proposed amendments, the retirement of the Philippine flag would reflect both an act of reverence and a responsibility to the environment that the nation has sworn to protect, DoST said





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Department Of Science And Technology Flag And Heraldic Code Of The Philippines Worn-Out Philippine Flags Recycling Greenhouse Gases Nylon Carbon Dioxide Nitrous Oxide Burying Microplastics Solid Waste Management Act Clean Air Act Flag Quality Testing Recycling Process Philippine Textile Research Institute National Historical Commission Of The Philippi Medal Ribbons Ceremonial Lanyards Official Government Textiles Newly Manufactured Flags Color Specifications Color Space Values Dignified Recycling Certified Recycling Auditable Certification System Philippine Flags Public Funds Responsibility To The Environment Sworn To Protect Circular Economy Patriotic Reverence Contradictory To Environmental Laws Recycling Method Flag Retirement Worn-Out Philippine Flags Recycling Greenhouse Gases Nylon Carbon Dioxide Nitrous Oxide Burying Microplastics Solid Waste Management Act Clean Air Act Flag Quality Testing Recycling Process Philippine Textile Research Institute National Historical Commission Of The Philippi Medal Ribbons Ceremonial Lanyards Official Government Textiles Newly Manufactured Flags Color Specifications Color Space Values Dignified Recycling Certified Recycling Auditable Certification System Philippine Flags Public Funds Responsibility To The Environment Sworn To Protect Circular Economy Patriotic Reverence Contradictory To Environmental Laws Recycling Method Flag Retirement

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