The DOST-PTRI will establish two new yarn production centers in Taytay, Rizal and Negros Occidental before the end of 2026, with two more planned for 2027 to boost local textile production and support 5,000 partner-weavers.

The Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Textile Research Institute ( DOST -PTRI) will establish two regional Yarn Production and Innovation Centers before the end of 2026. The new facilities will be located in Taytay, Rizal and Negros Occidental.

These centers will process raw materials such as abaca, pineapple leaves, banana, and Philippine silk into threads. PTRI Officer-in-Charge Evangeline Flor Manalang said the additional facilities will help supply threads to 5,000 partner-weavers of PTRI. Magkakaroon tayo ng access to yarns na gamit yung mga materiales galing sa Pilipinas kagaya ng abaca, pineapple na, of course, may blend yan with cotton, Manalang said.

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We will have access to yarns made from materials from the Philippines such as abaca, pineapple, of course blended with cotton. Manalang issued the statement during the opening of the Philippine Handloom Weaving Festival in General Santos City, which kicked off on November 25 and will run until the 29th. This year's festival features 40 weaving communities. Four Yarn Production and Innovation Centers are currently operational, located in Iloilo, Isabela, Cotabato, and Ilocos Norte.

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DOST Plans More Regional Yarn Centers

DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. said the department plans to establish two more Regional Yarn Production and Innovation Centers next year while encouraging private organizations to put up larger yarn production facilities in parts of the country. We will definitely scale up yarn production by putting up more regional yarn production facilities, but we are also talking to private organizations for them to establish bigger yarn production facilities in some parts of the country, Solidum said in an ambush interview on Thursday, on the sidelines of the 26th Philippine Handloom Weaving Festival in General Santos City.

He said some regional yarn production centers are currently operated by the DOST or universities, but the department intends to involve local government units and private industry players in their operations. The role of the government is to facilitate, but in actual operation, the private sector should come in so that the textile industry can expand and develop further, he said.

Solidum said the expansion would help increase local fabric production, provide weavers with better access to materials and equipment, and create additional livelihood opportunities for farmers. Through the Philippine Textile Research Institute, the DOST is establishing innovation hubs to develop fibers from bamboo, pineapple, banana pseudostems, and abaca. The department is also working to develop the silk industry.

2027 Facility Plans And Cotton Supply

Meanwhile, Solidum said PTRI is planning to build two more yarn production facilities in 2027. Asked about the possible effects of El Niño on fiber supply, Solidum said the department would monitor cotton supply but noted that agricultural waste materials could also be converted into fibers. Of course, we will monitor the supply of cotton, for example, to see if it will be affected.

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But definitely, many fibers have already been produced that only need to be combined with cotton to make yarn, he said. Asked whether the country's fiber supply would be sufficient in 2027, Solidum said this still needed to be assessed. Well, we need to ask whether it is really enough, but definitely, we have many waste materials that we can convert into fibers, he said. Solidum said the government was also supporting weaving communities, including those in former conflict areas.

He cited Camp Bilal in Lanao del Norte, where the DOST taught women and former combatants how to weave and use locally available fibers that could be processed into clothing. The Philippine Handloom Weaving Festival brings local weaving communities, industry partners, and the public together to strengthen the handloom weaving sector through science and technology.