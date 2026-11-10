DOST-PCAARRD Advances AANR Sector Resilience Through STI Innovations

DOST-PCAARRD drives agricultural resilience with new crop and marine innovations. Explore how STI initiatives protect food supply chains against climate change and economic crises.

The Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development of the Department of Science and Technology is leading critical innovations to stabilize food production amid global climate and economic instability. This agency focuses on strengthening the agriculture, aquatic, and natural resources sector by deploying science, technology, and innovation-driven initiatives that address persistent environmental hazards and economic vulnerabilities.

Emergency Response and Livelihood Support

DOST-PCAARRD launched the Good Agri-Aqua Livelihood Initiatives towards National Goals program during the pandemic to mitigate severe food insecurity and supply chain disruptions. This emergency response platform facilitated information sharing, food distribution, and livelihood projects to support vulnerable communities facing heightened economic difficulties.

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The council continues to champion these proactive measures as a defense against ongoing climate change impacts and future crises. By delivering science and technology innovations nationwide, the initiative aims to sustain productivity and ensure environmental integrity across the agricultural and aquatic sectors.

Crop Innovations and Native Breed Upgrades

DOST-PCAARRD supports significant advancements in crop management through the development of disease-resistant hybrids and digital tools. The council facilitated the creation of Dioscoro 1, an abaca hybrid resistant to abaca bunchy top virus, alongside improved vegetable varieties and coconut hybridization techniques.

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In the Zamboanga Peninsula, the Western Mindanao State University and J.H. Cerilles State College developed ZamPen, a purified native chicken breed derived from Joloano chickens. This genetic purification increased average egg production from 105 eggs to 140 eggs per hen annually, offering rural communities a sustainable and predictable livelihood opportunity.

Aquatic Resilience and Marine Monitoring

The council funds extensive research into marine ecosystem health, including a project monitoring coral bleaching in the West Philippine Sea from 2022 to 2025. Researchers from the University of the Philippines Diliman-Marine Science Institute found varying resilience among coral species to marine heatwaves under the project titled Impacts of Marine Heatwaves in Select West Philippine Sea Reefs.

This monitoring effort is part of a broader international collaborative initiative with Indonesia and Japan to study the causes and effects of rising ocean temperatures. The program examines how marine heatwaves impact coral reef ecosystems to inform broader environmental conservation strategies in the Western Pacific region.

Aquaculture Productivity and Sustainable Practices

Significant improvements in aquatic resources include enhanced production technologies for tilapia and shrimp, alongside new disease detection tools for aquaculture. The council also promotes the Pinoy Longline system, a modified and cost-effective mussel culture method that helps growers adapt to extreme weather conditions.

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These innovations, combined with genetic improvements to native chicken breeds like Darag and Caraga Black, provide farmers with consistent product quality and predictable performance. Such advancements ensure that the sector can maintain high productivity levels while navigating the complex challenges of modern environmental and economic landscapes.