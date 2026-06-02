DoST Launches NegoSiyensiya to Boost MSME Entrepreneurship and Popularize Science

The Department of Science and Technology (DoST) has introduced NegoSiyensiya, a television program aimed at showcasing successful micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) beneficiaries and encouraging Filipinos to explore business opportunities. The initiative highlights DoST's financial assistance programs, such as the Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program (SETUP), which offers 0% interest funding to help entrepreneurs overcome financial barriers. Simultaneously, DoST unveiled Sci.Say, a vodcast platform designed to make discussions on science and technology more accessible by featuring stories with a human touch. NegoSiyensiya will air on GTV and DZBB every Saturday from June 13, and Sci.Say will debut online on June 11.

The Department of Science and Technology (DoST) has launched a new program named NegoSiyensiya, designed to showcase successful beneficiaries from various industries and inspire more Filipinos to pursue entrepreneurial ventures.

According to DoST Supervising Science Research Specialist Ma. Lotuslei P. Dimagiba, audience surveys indicate a strong interest in livelihood opportunities. The program will discuss practical topics such as financial management and how DoST services can support aspiring entrepreneurs. A major obstacle for many Filipinos starting a business is financial constraints.

Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) constitute 99.6% of all businesses in the country, yet data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reveals that total MSME loans represent only 4.59% of the banking sector's lending portfolio, far below the mandated 10% ratio. To alleviate this financial bottleneck, NegoSiyensiya will highlight business ventures that can be initiated with the help of DoST's financial assistance programs.

Beyond research and development, DoST offers numerous programs that remain underutilized due to lack of awareness. The show aims to demonstrate how beneficiaries started with small capital and eventually flourished, providing a relatable model for viewers. One key funding program to be featured is the Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program (SETUP), a nationwide initiative that helps MSMEs adopt technological innovations and comply with industry standards.

Dimagiba contrasted typical bank loans, which accrue interest, with DoST's financial assistance, which offers 0% interest, making it a more accessible option. The overarching goal is to disseminate information about these support mechanisms so that more people can avail themselves of them.

In addition to promoting business opportunities, NegoSiyensiya seeks to demystify science and technology for the general public. Dimagiba noted that a lack of promotion for success stories perpetuates the mindset that science is difficult. The program intends to produce science content that is approachable and relevant, featuring stories that combine scientific concepts with human elements. Complementing this effort, DoST introduced a vodcast platform called Sci.

Say, which will delve into emerging trends in science, technology, and innovation. NegoSiyensiya is scheduled to air on GTV and DZBB every Saturday starting June 13, while the first episode of Sci. Say will be released online on June 11





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Dost Negosiyensiya MSME Entrepreneurship Financial Assistance SETUP Sci.Say Science Communication Philippines

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