DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. emphasizes the critical role of scientific innovation in disaster preparedness and national resilience during the NSTW opening in General Santos City on November 25, 2026.

Department of Science and Technology ( DOST) Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. delivered a powerful address on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, at the opening of the 2026 National Science, Technology, and Innovation Week ( NSTW) in General Santos City. The event, held at the Gaisano Mall, served as a platform to discuss the vital intersection of scientific advancement and public safety, particularly in the wake of recent natural disasters that have shaken the region.

Sarangani Earthquake Triggers Resilience Focus

Secretary Solidum Jr. explicitly referenced the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck offshore Maasim in Sarangani province last June as a primary catalyst for the year's NSTW theme. This seismic event, which registered felt intensities in General Santos City, Sultan Kudarat, Cotabato, Zamboanga del Norte, and Davao Oriental, stands as a stark reminder of community vulnerability to natural hazards. The disaster affected approximately 1.59 million individuals and resulted in at least 77 recorded fatalities, according to data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

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Science Essential for Disaster Preparedness

The DOST leadership emphasized that scientific innovation is not merely an academic pursuit but a critical tool for safeguarding lives and livelihoods. Secretary Solidum Jr. stated that nothing undermines economic development more than the critical risks posed by natural hazards, pests, and technological or human-induced events. He argued that effective disaster preparedness relies heavily on the application of science, technology, and innovation to minimize impacts and protect vulnerable populations from these recurring threats.

PHIVOLCS Rapid Response Mechanism Deployed

In direct response to the June earthquake, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) activated its Quick Response Team to conduct immediate assessments. This team executed geological impact and hazard evaluations, structural damage surveys, and continuous aftershock monitoring. The data gathered by PHIVOLCS provided local governments with essential information and guidance necessary for formulating appropriate response and recovery measures in the affected areas.

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Digital Innovation for Food and Energy Security

This year's NSTW is themed "Science, Technology, and Digital Innovation: Driving Food Security, Sustainable Energy, and National Resilience." Secretary Solidum Jr. challenged the public to propose concrete ideas that could assist communities amid calamities, urging citizens to listen to the needs of the people and identify opportunities where technology can make a tangible difference. The DOST highlighted the need for climate-resilient technologies, resource-efficient production systems, and environmental research to ensure that current progress does not compromise the opportunities of future generations.

NSTW Showcases Homegrown Technologies

The National Science, Technology, and Innovation Week is an annual national event designed to showcase the country's scientific and technological achievements, research and development projects, and innovative solutions. By bringing together researchers, innovators, industries, government agencies, and communities, the NSTW promotes homegrown technologies and demonstrates how science, technology, and innovation contribute to inclusive, sustainable, and resilient national development. The event continues to reinforce the message that resilience is about helping people thrive, not just survive.