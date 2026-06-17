DOST-FNRI Survey Reveals Rising Adult and Adolescent Obesity in the Philippines, Regional Disparities Persist

The 2025 DOST-FNRI Updating Survey shows adult obesity climbing to 44.5% and adolescent overnutrition reaching 15.6%, with marked increases among women, urban populations, and wealthy households. Regional hotspots include the National Capital Region, Central Luzon, and the Cordillera Administrative Region, while chronic energy deficiency and physical inactivity remain pressing concerns.

Obesity rates among Filipino adults aged 20 to 59 have risen sharply, climbing from 39.8% in 2023 to 44.5% in 2025, based on the latest Department of Science and Technology - Food and Nutrition Research Institute ( DOST-FNRI ) Updating Survey of Nutrition al Status.

The increase is particularly pronounced among women (50.1%), urban dwellers (48.3%), and households in the highest wealth quintile (57.8%). Regionally, the National Capital Region leads with a 52.7% prevalence, followed by the Cordillera Administrative Region at 50.6% and Central Luzon at 49.6%. The study employs the Asia-Pacific Body Mass Index cut-offs, defining obesity as body fat percentages of ≥25% for men and ≥35% for women, standards tailored for Asian populations.

In parallel, chronic energy deficiency-a condition resulting from prolonged undernourishment and caloric deficit-affects approximately 10% of adults, with a higher burden observed in males. The survey underscores that both behavioral risks and metabolic factors drive the twin challenges of overweight and obesity across the nation. Among adolescents aged 10 to 19, overnutrition has also escalated, from 12.5% in 2023 to 15.6% in 2025.

Males show a higher rate at 16.7%, and urban residents and affluent youth are disproportionately affected at 18.0% and 28.3%, respectively. Central Luzon reports the highest adolescent prevalence at 23.4%, with the National Capital Region (21.3%), Cordillera Administrative Region (19.7%), and Ilocos Region (19.1%) following closely. While wasting-severe thinness relative to height-declined significantly from 11.5% to 9.6%, stunting (low height-for-age) remained stable at 21.4%.

Wasting is more common in boys (11.6% vs. 7.5% in girls) and peaks in MIMAROPA (12.8%) and the Bicol Region (12.6%). Stunting remains highest in Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Negros Island Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, SOCCSKSARGEN, MIMAROPA, Caraga, and Northern Mindanao. Adolescent lifestyle risks are concerning: 5.4% currently smoke, 9.1% consume alcohol, and a substantial 77.5% are physically inactive.

The Updating Survey, conducted from April 23, 2025 to March 21, 2026 via face-to-face interviews in 118 areas with a sample of about 384 households per area, functions as an interim monitoring mechanism to assess progress, spotlight emerging issues, and evaluate alignment with national nutrition and health targets





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Obesity Nutrition Philippines DOST-FNRI Adolescent Health Overweight Stunting Wasting Lifestyle Diseases

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