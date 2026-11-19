The Department of Science and Technology in Aurora inaugurates smart greenhouses in Dingalan and other schools to enhance sustainable agriculture and student training.

The Department of Science and Technology is advancing educational and agricultural infrastructure in Aurora through the deployment of advanced smart greenhouse technology. This strategic initiative seeks to empower learners and local communities to engage deeply with sustainable agriculture practices. By integrating modern farming tools into school environments, the program aims to create self-sufficient food production hubs within educational institutions.

DOST Provides Funding For Agricultural Infrastructure

The Department of Science and Technology allocated over P1.15 million from its Community Empowerment through Science and Technology Program to fund this development. The funding supports a 60-square-meter smart greenhouse facility designated for seedling production at Dingalan Community College. Additionally, the program includes the distribution of planting toolkits to ten beneficiary schools across the region.

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Regine Maines-Agumboy, serving as the DOST Aurora Science Research Specialist, articulated the primary goals of this investment. She stated that the initiative is designed to reduce the community dependence on food sourced from outside the municipality. The project promotes broader access to fresh and nutritious produce for residents and students alike.

Smart Technology Enhances Seedling Production Capacity

The smart greenhouse at Dingalan Community College is engineered to maximize efficiency and yield through automated systems. The facility can accommodate 120 seedling trays, with each tray featuring 128 holes for optimal plant growth. It is equipped with automated fogging and irrigation systems to ensure consistent hydration levels for the crops.

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Environmental control is managed through exhaust fans that regulate temperature and humidity within the structure. Solar power supports the operations of the greenhouse, ensuring energy independence and sustainability. These technical specifications allow for a controlled environment that protects seedlings from external weather fluctuations.

Maines-Agumboy explained that integrating smart technologies into school-based agricultural hubs provides learners with practical experience. Students gain hands-on knowledge in food production, environmental stewardship, and agricultural innovation. This educational approach bridges the gap between theoretical learning and real-world application.

Training Programs For Students And Stakeholders

To ensure the successful operation of the greenhouse and other school-based agricultural activities, a comprehensive training program is planned. The Department of Science and Technology, in partnership with agricultural institutions and technical and vocational education and training centers, will train at least 50 students. This figure represents a significant investment in human capital and future agricultural leaders.

The curriculum will cover sustainable and organic agriculture, productivity enhancement, and smart farming techniques. Participants will learn crop production and management strategies alongside the use of modern agricultural technologies. This holistic training ensures that students are equipped with the skills necessary to maintain and expand these agricultural initiatives.

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Mayor Supports Local Food Security Initiatives

Dingalan Mayor Aurora Taay welcomed the initiative as a direct response to the community need for accessible planting materials. She emphasized the importance of opportunities to strengthen local food production within the municipality. The project enables the local government to produce more seedlings for distribution to schools and communities.

Residents can utilize these resources to grow food for their households, thereby enhancing local food security. This decentralized approach to food production empowers individual families to contribute to the broader sustainability goals of the region. The mayor views this as a critical step toward long-term economic resilience for Dingalan.

Expansion Across Aurora Province Schools

The Dingalan facility marks the third smart greenhouse established by the Department of Science and Technology in strategic areas of Aurora. The other two facilities are located at Casiguran National High School in Northern Aurora and Maria Aurora National High School in Central Aurora.

This expansion demonstrates a systematic approach to improving agricultural education and production across the entire province. By replicating the success model in different districts, the Department of Science and Technology aims to create a network of sustainable food hubs. Each location serves as a center for learning and community engagement in modern farming practices.