Don Carlo Harnecillo turned 34000 pesos into a thriving Acacia wood kitchenware business. He hires working students and scales sales to 4000 pieces monthly during peak seasons.

Don Carlo Harnecillo has built a successful commercial enterprise producing wooden kitchen utensils from Acacia wood, transforming a casual romantic outing into a profitable venture. The business foundation was established in August 2022 using P34,000 in savings accumulated from school allowances during his final year of education. This initial capital allowed him to hire skilled artisans and begin production before the high-demand holiday season arrived.

Acacia Wood Product Pricing and Sales Strategy

Don Carlo Harnecillo prices his Acacia wood kitchen items between P59 and P999 per unit, depending on the complexity of the design and the size of the product. Customers can purchase items individually or buy in bulk for use as promotional giveaways or corporate gifts. The company prioritizes customization, investing in engraving machines to handle personalized orders that command higher value.

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Sales volume fluctuates significantly throughout the year, with monthly output reaching between 3,000 and 4,000 pieces of kitchenware. Revenue peaks dramatically during the Ber months, a period when the business generates six-figure monthly earnings. This seasonal surge requires extensive preparation, with production lead times extending to one month for bulk orders compared to a typical two-week turnaround from January to August.

Generational Workforce and Employee Management

Don Carlo Harnecillo explicitly prioritizes hiring Gen Z workers, including working students who require flexible scheduling. He allows employees to join shifts at any time to accommodate their academic commitments, ensuring that work does not become a source of overwhelming stress. His management style focuses on employee enjoyment and mental well-being, intervening only when significant operational problems arise that require his direct assistance.

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The entrepreneur notes that his young workforce contributes unexpected creative ideas that benefit the business, even if those ideas are not strictly related to manufacturing. This collaborative environment encourages innovation among younger employees while maintaining the stability needed for a growing production line. The strategy has proven effective in retaining talent and maintaining high morale within the team.

Ber Months Production Scaling and Operational Growth

The business experienced immediate success upon launch, with orders arriving continuously as the holiday season approached. This early momentum prevented Don Carlo Harnecillo from joining his dream corporate job after graduation, a decision he confirms was financially worthwhile. The rapid expansion required scaling operations to meet the increased demand for Acacia wood products during the peak selling period.

Operational adjustments include acquiring specialized equipment to handle the surge in customization requests. The one-month preparation window during the Ber months ensures that the company can fulfill the high volume of 4,000 units monthly without compromising quality. This structured approach to seasonal demand allows the business to maintain consistent growth and customer satisfaction throughout the year.