Domeng maintains strength, brings scattered rain and thunderstorms to several areas

Domeng, a tropical storm, is located 655 kilometers east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, moving north northwest at 15 kilometers per hour. The enhanced southwest monsoon is bringing scattered rain and thunderstorms to several areas, including Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Bicol, Mimaropa, Central Luzon, and Western Visayas.

As of 4 am on Monday, Domeng was located 655 kilometers east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, moving north northwest at 15 kilometers per hour. It has stayed over the Philippine Sea , far from landmass.

Domeng maintained its strength, with maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour reached on Sunday, and gustiness of up to 160 kilometers per hour. The trough or extension of the typhoon is no longer affecting parts of the country on Monday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration.

However, the enhanced southwest monsoon is bringing scattered rain and thunderstorms to Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Bicol, Mimaropa, Central Luzon, and Western Visayas. Moderate to heavy rain is expected in certain areas, including Palawan and Occidental Mindoro. The enhanced southwest monsoon and the periphery or outer bands of the typhoon will bring strong to gale-force gusts to several areas, including Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Panay Island, and Negros Occidental.

Up to rough seas are also expected in certain areas, including the seaboards of mainland Cagayan and Isabela, and the northern and eastern seaboards of Babuyan Islands. PAGASA is expected to soon declare the start of the rainy season, which typically begins in the second half of May or the first half of June





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