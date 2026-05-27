DOLE Probes Fatal Construction Accident in Angeles City Citing Safety Violations

The Department of Labor and Employment investigates a construction accident in Angeles City that killed four and left 16 missing, citing violations of occupational safety standards including inadequate facilities and lack of proper records.

The Department of Labor and Employment ( DOLE ) in the Philippines is investigating a tragic construction accident in Angeles City that resulted in multiple casualties. Acting Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino confirmed that the incident stemmed from violations of occupational safety and health standards.

Speaking to Super Radyo dzBB on Wednesday, Tolentino stated, What we are referring to here is the violation of occupational safety and health standards. So this is where they are lacking. He revealed that the construction project had previously been issued a work stoppage order by DOLE Region 3 due to safety deficiencies. The order was lifted after the company reportedly complied with the agency's requirements, but Tolentino emphasized that monitoring should have continued to ensure sustained compliance.

The investigation is ongoing, with DOLE Region III Director Geraldine Panlilio leading efforts to determine accountability among labor officials. Tolentino cited several possible violations at the site, including the alleged presence of workers' barracks or sleeping quarters inside the unfinished building. Under labor regulations, construction projects are required to provide treatment rooms, clinics, first aid kits, and safety officers, depending on the number of workers present.

Authorities are also looking into the absence of proper worker records and whether mandatory safety personnel were deployed. Tolentino announced that he would personally travel to Angeles City on Wednesday to inspect the site and continue the investigation. The incident has raised concerns about the enforcement of safety standards in the construction industry, particularly for projects that have previously been flagged for violations. As of Tuesday, the local government reported four confirmed deaths, 16 still missing, and 26 rescued.

The accident has prompted calls for stricter oversight and penalties for non-compliance. Labor groups have urged the government to ensure that companies adhere to safety protocols to prevent such tragedies. The DOLE investigation aims to identify all responsible parties and recommend measures to improve workplace safety. This incident underscores the critical importance of consistent monitoring and enforcement of occupational safety standards to protect workers' lives.

The construction industry, one of the most hazardous sectors, must prioritize safety over cost-cutting measures. The outcome of this investigation could lead to reforms in how labor laws are implemented and enforced across the country





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Construction Accident Safety Violations DOLE Angeles City Labor Standards

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