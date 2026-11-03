DOLE approves minimum wage hikes in Western Visayas and SOCCSKSARGEN effective November

The Department of Labor and Employment has approved minimum wage increases for workers in Western Visayas and SOCCSKSARGEN, including a P40 to P45 daily raise for Western Visayas and a two-tranche increase for SOCCSKSARGEN, effective November 19.

The Department of Labor and Employment ( DOLE) has approved minimum wage hikes in Western Visayas and SOCCSKSARGEN, which will be implemented in November. According to Manny Vargas' report on Super Radyo DZBB, there is a P40 to P45 increase for minimum wage s in Western Visayas, which will be effective on November 19.

From P550, this will raise the current minimum wage to P590 a day for workers in non-agriculture, industrial and commercial establishments with more than 10 employees. For establishments with less than 10 employees, their new minimum wage would be P565 a day from P525. This is also the same new wage rate for agriculture workers, who had previously been at P520 a day. The DOLE said the wage order covers about 214,757 workers in Western Visayas.

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The new wage rates, effective 15 days after publication, will also cover the province of Negros Occidental, including Bacolod City. Meanwhile, under Wage Order No. VI-DW-08, about 68,000 domestic workers, or kasambahays, will receive an additional P500 per month, bringing their monthly minimum wage to P7,000. This is separate from the P450 monthly raise for household helpers starting November 19, which raises their total monthly wage to P6,450.

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Western Visayas Minimum Wage Hike

Meanwhile, the DOLE also announced a wage hike in SOCCSKSARGEN. The prevailing minimum wage for the region is P443 to P460. There will be an additional P41 a day, which will be implemented in two tranches. The first tranche, P16 a day, will be implemented on November 19.

This will raise the SOCCSKSARGEN minimum wage to P459 a day for agriculture workers, and P476 a day for non-agriculture workers. The second tranche, P25 a day, will be implemented on January 1, 2027. This would again raise the region's minimum wage to P484 for agriculture workers, and P501 for non-agriculture workers. DOLE also announced a P450 monthly raise for household helpers starting November 19, which raises their total monthly wage to P6,450.

SOCCSKSARGEN Wage Adjustments

The department said the new wage rates in Western Visayas are expected to take effect 15 days after publication, benefiting both workers and employers in the region. The approved wage orders reflect the government's commitment to improving the welfare of workers amid rising costs of living. The increases are expected to provide relief to minimum wage earners in both regions.