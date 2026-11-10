DOLE Mandates 13th Month Pay Deadline of December 24, 2026

The Department of Labor and Employment set December 24, 2026, as the final deadline for private sector employers to distribute 13th month pay to all eligible workers in the Philippines.

The Department of Labor and Employment has officially reminded private sector employers across the Philippines that the statutory deadline for releasing 13th month pay to workers is December 24, 2026.

In a formal statement regarding the enforcement of this labor regulation, the government agency emphasized that compliance with these specific payment requirements will be actively monitored by the appropriate DOLE Regional, Field, or Provincial Office having jurisdiction over the workplace.

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Payment Guidelines and Eligibility Rules

Under Labor Advisory No. 21, Series of 2026, the Department of Labor and Employment established comprehensive guidelines for the distribution of 13th month pay, explicitly stating that all employees are entitled to this additional payment regardless of their specific position, designation, or current employment status.

The advisory further clarifies that this financial benefit must also be granted to rank-and-file employees who are compensated on a piece-rate basis, individuals receiving a fixed or guaranteed wage plus commission, workers who hold multiple employers, and those who have resigned or been terminated.

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Additionally, the guidelines ensure that employees who went on maternity leave and received a salary differential are also eligible to receive their mandated 13th month pay during the specified calendar year.

Calculation Standards and Salary Components

The Department of Labor and Employment specified that the minimum 13th month pay must not be less than one-twelfth of the total basic salary earned by an employee within a calendar year for the calculation purposes.

According to the advisory, an employee's basic salary includes remunerations for earnings paid by the employer for services rendered, while allowances and monetary benefits are not included as part of the basic salary.

Specifically, unused leave credits, night differentials, and overtime pay are excluded from the calculation unless there is an agreeable collective agreement, company practice, or policy that allows these benefits to be included in the computation.

Financial Examples and Proportionate Payouts

The Department of Labor and Employment provided clear mathematical examples to illustrate how the payout is determined, noting that an employee earning P228,010.04 in annual basic salary is entitled to P19,000.84 in 13th month pay.

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A piece-rate worker earning P120,000.00 receives P10,000.00, while an employee receiving P235,560.04 in fixed wages and P30,000.00 in commissions is entitled to P19,630.00, based strictly on the basic salary alone.

Even employees who resign before the end of the calendar year are entitled to a proportionate 13th month pay, such as an employee who earned P177,236.28 in basic salary and resigned in September being entitled to P14,769.69.

Employer Compliance and Enforcement

The Department of Labor and Employment urged all employers to strictly comply with the prescribed payment guidelines to ensure that qualified workers receive their rightful 13th month pay without delay.

The agency reiterated that the enforcement of this mandate is a priority for all regional and provincial offices, which are tasked with monitoring workplace compliance and addressing any violations of the labor standards.

Employers are reminded that the legal obligation to disburse these funds remains binding regardless of individual company policies, ensuring that all eligible workers receive their entitled benefits by the December 24, 2026 deadline.