The Department of Labor and Employment sets December 24, 2026, as the final deadline for 13th month pay distribution, ensuring all qualified private sector employees receive their benefits.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has issued a formal directive requiring all private sector employers to distribute the 13th month pay benefit by December 24, 2026. This mandate applies to all workers who have been employed for at least one month during the calendar year, including those who resigned or were terminated before the December deadline.

Mandate Coverage and Eligibility Criteria

DOLE emphasizes that the 13th month pay benefit is universal and non-discriminatory regarding job position, employment status, or method of payment. The regulation explicitly covers rank-and-file employees, piece-rate workers, and those receiving fixed or guaranteed salaries with commissions. The only requirement is that the employee must have completed the minimum service period of at least one month within the year.

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Calculation Rules for Piece-Rate Workers

For employees compensated based on the number of units produced, the calculation is based on their total earnings from completed work. This base figure excludes commissions unless the commissions are formally considered part of the basic salary. The benefit must be at least one-twelfth of the total basic salary received during the year, ensuring that the payout reflects the actual earnings of the worker up to the point of separation.

Protections for Separated and Maternity Leave Workers

Employees who resign or are dismissed before the payout date retain their right to the benefit. The employer is obligated to calculate the 13th month pay based on the basic salary earned from the start of the year until the last day of employment. Additionally, workers on maternity leave who receive salary differentials are fully protected under this advisory and must receive their proportional benefit.

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Compliance and Regional Oversight Mechanisms

The Department urges all employers to strictly adhere to these guidelines to ensure qualified workers receive their rightful benefits. DOLE has instructed its regional, field, and provincial offices to monitor compliance actively. Any company failing to follow the prescribed payment schedule or calculation methods will face scrutiny from these oversight units to protect the financial rights of the workforce.

Final Disbursement Deadline and Enforcement

The final deadline for the distribution of this benefit is set firmly on December 24, 2026. This date is non-negotiable and serves as the cutoff for all private sector entities to settle their obligations. Employers who fail to meet this deadline may be subject to enforcement actions, ensuring that the financial security of workers is prioritized before the end of the year.