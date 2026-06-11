DoLE Centralizes Work Permit Processing for Foreign Nationals

The Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) has ordered the full centralization of work permit processing for foreign nationals, citing the need for stricter oversight and the standardized implementation of labor regulations across the country. The new framework will limit permits to foreign nationals possessing specialized technical expertise that Filipino workers cannot provide, and the Bureau of Local Employment will directly manage labor market tests through a digital platform to ensure the integrity of the domestic workforce.

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) has ordered the full centralization of work permit processing for foreign nationals, citing the need for stricter oversight and the standardized implementation of labor regulations across the country.

Labor Secretary Francis N. Tolentino signed Administrative Order No. 199, effective June 9, which strips regional offices of their authority to issue Alien Employment Permits (AEPs). All evaluations and issuances will now be handled exclusively by the DoLE Central Office. Under the new framework, permits will be strictly limited to foreign nationals possessing specialized technical expertise that Filipino workers cannot provide.

The only ones who will have an AEP are those who deserve it and cannot take away jobs from Filipinos. The new vetting process is meant to prevent such unintended consequences, such as national security concerns. The Bureau of Local Employment will directly manage labor market tests through a digital platform to ensure the integrity of the domestic workforce. The deadline for transferring all applicant data using end-to-end encryption to meet Data Privacy Act standards is June 10





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Department Of Labor And Employment Work Permit Processing Centralization Specialized Technical Expertise Labor Regulations Labor Market Tests Data Privacy Act Standards

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