DOLE allocates P2 billion for Brigada Eskwela jobs

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has allocated around P2 billion for the implementation of TUPAD to support Brigada Eskwela and school readiness activities for School Year 2026-2027.

A nationwide program will be launched on June 1 in partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd), known as Brigada Eskwela . The program aims to provide almost 200,000 jobs nationwide from June 1 until classes begin, and even while classes are ongoing.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has allocated around P2 billion for the implementation of TUPAD to support Brigada Eskwela and school readiness activities for School Year 2026-2027. Priority will be given to parents, siblings, guardians, and relatives of learners who qualify under existing TUPAD guidelines and validation processes. As they help prepare classrooms for the school opening, TUPAD beneficiaries will also earn additional income that can be used for allowances, school supplies, and other family needs.

Eligible TUPAD beneficiaries may participate in school preparation activities including classroom cleaning, waste management, hauling of furniture and learning materials, vegetation clearing, landscaping, repainting, and other non-technical campus improvement work. The program will prioritize schools with significant operational needs, such as mega, extremely large, very large, and large schools, as well as those in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs), underserved communities, and disaster-affected areas. School heads, in coordination with DOLE, will supervise the beneficiaries.

DOLE will handle selection, validation, and the administration of wages and other labor-related benefits in accordance with existing policies





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DOLE Brigada Eskwela TUPAD Deped School Year 2026-2027

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