The Department of Justice admits the Victims Compensation Fund is underutilized because most Filipinos do not know it exists. Only 55,640 claims have been approved since 1992 despite broader eligibility.

The Department of Justice has publicly acknowledged that its Victims Compensation Fund remains significantly underutilized, with many eligible Filipino citizens unaware of the assistance available to them. Senior Deputy State Prosecutor Deana Perez highlighted this longstanding information gap, noting that the program established decades ago has failed to reach the very people it was designed to help.

Violent Crime Victims Compensation Eligibility

Senior Deputy State Prosecutor Deana Perez identified the lack of public awareness as the primary obstacle preventing the DOJ Board of Claims from distributing its funds more effectively. She emphasized that the core challenge is not a shortage of money or legal framework, but rather the widespread ignorance among the population regarding their rights to financial relief after suffering trauma.

Also read DOJ Commits to Fast-Track Release of Elderly PDLs for Jail Decongestion

Established in 1992 through Republic Act 7309, the state program is mandated to provide financial compensation to two specific categories of individuals. These include victims of violent crimes, such as rape, murder, homicide, and serious physical injuries, as well as individuals who were unjustly accused, convicted, and subsequently detained by the state.

Financial Limits and Claim Approval Statistics

For victims of violent crimes, the compensation package is capped at a maximum of P10,000, or the exact amount required for hospitalization, medical treatment, and lost wages, whichever figure is lower. This monetary limit ensures that the state covers immediate financial burdens without exceeding the prescribed statutory ceiling for individual payouts.

Advertisement

To date, the board has officially approved 55,640 claims, with the majority of these approvals going to survivors of violent crimes. However, DOJ officials concede that the number of Filipinos who legally qualify for this assistance is far higher than the current number of successful applicants, indicating a significant disparity between eligibility and actual uptake.

Inter-Agency Coordination for Outreach

To bridge this gap, the Department of Justice is actively partnering with agencies that have regular contact with potential claimants to identify eligible victims earlier in the process. Deana Perez stated that the board is coordinating with the Department of Social Welfare and Development, which frequently assists rape survivors, to ensure they are informed of their compensation rights.

Additionally, the justice department is working with the Philippine National Police to detect eligible victims during initial interactions. This collaborative approach aims to notify victims and their families about the DOJ Board of Claims while they are still in the early stages of recovery or legal proceedings, rather than waiting for them to seek out the information themselves.

Filing Procedures and Critical Deadline Constraints

Victims and their families have multiple avenues to file a claim, including visiting the DOJ proper in Manila or the nearest regional prosecution office nationwide. Deana Perez clarified that this expanded accessibility is intended to remove geographic barriers that might have previously prevented qualified individuals from applying for the funds.

Advertisement

Applicants must strictly adhere to a six-month deadline, submitting their applications within six months of the crime before the right to compensation expires. This strict timeline underscores the urgency for victims to act quickly, and the department hopes that heightened awareness combined with easier access will finally bring the unclaimed assistance to thousands who remain unaware of the program.