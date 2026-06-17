DOJ Panel Probes Possible Conspiracy, Sniper Fire in De la Rosa Senate Escape

A Department of Justice special panel is investigating potential accomplices and reported sniper activity during Senator Ronald de la Rosa's evasion of arrest at the Senate complex. Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida confirmed the panel recommended further investigation to determine liability for those who may have assisted the senator's departure. The inquiry also examines whether shots fired from the Senate building were part of a coordinated escape plan. Vida emphasized the investigation is ongoing and urged the public to refrain from prejudgment.

MANILA, Philippines - A Department of Justice (DOJ) special panel investigating the May 13 incident at the Senate is moving to identify individuals who may have helped Sen.

Ronald de la Rosa evade arrest and is examining whether reported sniper fire formed part of a coordinated effort to facilitate his escape. Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida said Wednesday that the panel has recommended further investigation to establish the liability of all persons who may have conspired with or assisted De la Rosa in leaving the Senate complex in the early hours of May 14.

The recommendation follows the panel's initial findings on events surrounding an attempt by National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents to serve an arrest warrant on the senator. Investigators are also looking into reports from the NBI and members of the media that sniper shots appeared to have been fired from the fifth floor of the Senate building toward an identifiable NBI vehicle parked within the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) compound.

The panel seeks to determine whether the reported gunfire was part of an orchestrated plan intended to aid De la Rosa's departure from the Senate premises. Vida stressed, however, that the investigation remains ongoing and that authorities have not yet reached final conclusions.

"At this stage, the investigation remains active and ongoing," he said. The justice secretary said he did not want to prejudge the findings of the panel or preempt its eventual conclusions, emphasizing that the inquiry would continue to be conducted professionally and objectively. He assured the public that investigators would follow the evidence wherever it leads and that no individual would be presumed liable until all relevant facts have been fully examined.

The DOJ earlier constituted the special panel to conduct an independent investigation into the Senate incident, which occurred amid efforts by law enforcement authorities to implement an arrest warrant against De la Rosa. Vida urged the public to allow the investigative process to run its course as prosecutors continue gathering and evaluating evidence





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Department Of Justice Ronald De La Rosa Senate Escape Arrest Warrant Sniper Fire Investigation NBI Fredderick Vida

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