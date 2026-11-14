DOJ Metro Manila Mayors Dialogue Strengthen Child Protection Against Online Abuse

The Department of Justice and Metro Manila mayors convene to combat online child sexual abuse. Discover how new protocols and inter-agency cooperation aim to safeguard Filipino children from exploitation and ensure faster justice for victims through targeted LGU interventions.

The Department of Justice has initiated a high-level strategic dialogue with mayors across Metro Manila to significantly tighten inter-agency cooperation and reinforce child protection programs against all forms of abuse and exploitation. The meeting, held earlier this week at a hotel in Makati City, centered specifically on combating Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children ( OSAEC) and the alarming spread of Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM).

DOJ Secretary Fredderick Vida Addresses Urgent Crisis

Department of Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida led the delegation, emphasizing that protecting children from online sexual abuse and exploitation is a shared responsibility that requires a whole-of-government approach. Through this coordination, the DOJ and Metro Manila local government units reaffirm their commitment to working together to strengthen efforts to prevent child abuse and exploitation, hold perpetrators accountable, and ensure that every child has access to justice.

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NCC-OSAEC-CSAEM Data Drives Targeted Interventions

The National Coordination Center against OSAEC and CSAEM presented key factors behind the rise in reported cases to help local government units design targeted, community-level interventions. The NCC Secretariat and the Committee for the Special Protection of Children proposed specific measures to address gaps in current protocols, including the creation of a Task Force OSAEC, modernization of city ordinances, localization of the National Strategic Plan, and implementation of a revised protocol to strengthen coordination among concerned government offices and LGUs.

Key Officials Lead National Security Delegation

Leading the DOJ delegation, Secretary Vida was accompanied by Undersecretaries Majken Anika Gran-Ong, Nicholas Felix Ty, and Ian Norman E. Dato. Also present were National Bureau of Investigation Director Melvin Matibag, city chief prosecutors across the National Capital Region, and representatives from the NCC-OSAEC-CSAEM and the Committee for the Special Protection of Children, ensuring a comprehensive multi-agency perspective.

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Attending Metro Manila City Leaders Collaborate

The mayors in attendance included Francis Zamora of San Juan City, Dale Gonzalo Along Malapitan of Caloocan City, Edwin Olivarez of Parañaque City, Gerald German of Pateros, John Rey Tiangco of Navotas City, Imelda Calixto-Rubiano of Pasay City, Ruffy Biazon of Muntinlupa City, Lani Cayetano of Taguig City, and Jeannie Sandoval of Malabon City, representing the diverse municipalities of the capital region.

Overcoming Reporting Barriers for Victim Support

According to the top DOJ official, the dialogue was part of the agency's broader campaign to align national law enforcement and prosecutorial efforts with grassroots LGU initiatives, ensuring faster case build-up, stronger victim support systems, and safer digital spaces for Filipino children. The NCC-OSAEC-CSAEM flagged the difficulty victims and concerned individuals face in reporting incidents to authorities, citing fear, lack of awareness, and confusion over where and how to report such cases as primary obstacles to effective justice.