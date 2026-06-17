DOJ Issues Immigration Lookout Order for Former Ateneo Coaches Amid Player Deaths Probe

The Philippine Department of Justice has placed former Ateneo de Manila University basketball coach Tab Baldwin and four ex-assistant coaches under an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order as the investigation into the tragic deaths of two players during a team-building activity continues. The order serves as a monitoring tool but does not restrict travel or imply guilt.

MANILA, Philippines - The Department of Justice (DOJ) has placed former Ateneo de Manila University basketball coach Tab Baldwin and four former members of the Blue Eagles ' coaching staff under an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) as authorities continue to investigate the deaths of players Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili .

DOJ Acting Secretary Fredderick Vida announced on Wednesday that he had signed the ILBO covering Baldwin, former team manager Christopher Quimpo, and assistant coaches Reynaldo Jacinto Jr., Dean Castaño, and Sandro Soriano. The order was issued amid an ongoing investigation into the deaths of Baterbonia and Adili, who drowned during a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora on June 8.

Vida clarified that an ILBO did not prohibit a person from leaving the country but served as a monitoring mechanism that alerted immigration and law enforcement authorities if the individuals attempted to travel abroad while the investigation was underway.

"It does not restrict travel or establish guilt," Vida said during a press briefing. He added that the DOJ remained prepared to act once formal complaints were filed.

"The investigation remains ongoing, and the department stands ready to undertake its mandate once a complaint is formally filed," Vida said, urging the public to allow investigators to gather and assess evidence before drawing conclusions. The issuance of the lookout bulletin came after requests from the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and Baterbonia's family. Authorities have yet to file complaints before the DOJ as fact-finding efforts continue





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Ateneo De Manila University Tab Baldwin Blue Eagles Rene Baterbonia Divine Adili Department Of Justice Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order Philippine National Police Team-Building Drowning

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