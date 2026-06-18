DOJ Denies Receiving ICC Warrant Against Senator Bong Go

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has clarified that it has not received any warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Senator Bong Go, despite claims made by Davao Representative Paolo Duterte. The DOJ spokesperson confirmed that no official communication regarding the alleged issuance of an arrest warrant against Senator Go has been received. A high-level source also confirmed that no warrant has been issued against Go and some police officers.

The Department of Justice ( DOJ ) has clarified that it has not received any warrant from the International Criminal Court ( ICC ) against Senator Bong Go , contrary to claims made by Davao Representative Paolo Duterte .

In a statement on Thursday, June 18, DOJ spokesperson Prosecutor Rafael Martinez confirmed that no official communication regarding the alleged issuance of an arrest warrant against Senator Go has been received. This was verified with the Philippine Center on Transnational Crime (PCTC) as of 10 am that day. A high-level source also confirmed to Rappler that no warrant has been issued against Go and some police officers as of yet.

This contradicts Representative Duterte's earlier statement that a warrant had already been issued against Senator Go and two former police officers. The ICC had previously named Go and seven other former and present officials, including Senator Bato dela Rosa, as co-perpetrators in a case involving the alleged extrajudicial killings of suspected drug dealers under the Duterte administration's war on drugs.

According to the ICC, the accused shared a common plan or agreement to neutralize alleged criminals through violent crimes, including murder. Duterte is currently detained at The Hague, Netherlands, while dela Rosa is in hiding. Dela Rosa has been out of the public eye since November 2025, when Ombudsman Jesus Crispin 'Boying' Remulla announced that a warrant was issued against him. He resurfaced in May to support Senator Alan Peter Cayetano's successful bid for the Senate presidency.

In an affidavit submitted to the ICC, witness and self-confessed Davao Death Squad (DDS) member Arturo Lascañas claimed that Go, who served as Duterte's aide when the ex-president was Davao City's mayor, allegedly relayed 'kill orders' from Duterte and provided the DDS with payments after tasks were completed. Lascañas also claimed that Go provided them with personal information of their targets, which he obtained from the Land Transportation Office





rapplerdotcom / 🏆 4. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DOJ ICC Bong Go Arrest Warrant Paolo Duterte Davao Death Squad War On Drugs

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DOJ Returns Complaint vs. Senator Robin Padilla to PNP-CIDG for Further InvestigationThe Department of Justice has referred back a complaint against Senator Robinhood Padilla to the PNP-CIDG to gather more evidence, as announced by Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida. The case relates to allegations of aiding an escape, and prosecutors requested additional documents and statements before proceeding.

Read more »

Duterte's Son Alleges ICC Used as Political Weapon, Denies Arrest Warrant ClaimsPaolo Duterte claims a reliable source informed him that former presidential aide Christopher Go is an ICC target, calling it a political tactic. The DILG and PNP deny receiving any formal notice about ICC warrants, emphasizing their commitment to the rule of law.

Read more »

ICC Warrants Allegedly Issued Against Senator Go and Former Police OfficersDavao City Representative Paolo Duterte has alleged that arrest warrants from the International Criminal Court (ICC) have been issued against Senator Christopher Go and two former police officers. The case was filed in 2017 by a Filipino against alleged abuses regarding extra-judicial killings.

Read more »

PNP: No Official Communication Received on Alleged ICC Arrest WarrantsPhilippine National Police Chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. stated that the PNP has not received any formal communication from government agencies regarding reported ICC arrest warrants against Senator Christopher Go and former police officials. He emphasized that police actions will be based solely on verified documents and legitimate orders, not on social media speculation.

Read more »