Makati court issues arrest warrant, hold departure order vs Quiboloy, 2 others in US extradition case

A Makati court issued an extradition arrest warrant and hold departure order against Apollo Quiboloy and two co-accused after finding probable cause in the US extradition request. The DOJ says complainants' consent in the Philippines is among factors considered in the sui generis proceeding.

A Makati City court has issued an extradition warrant of arrest and a hold departure order against Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Apollo Quiboloy and two others, the Department of Justice announced on Friday, November 13.

The warrant was issued by Makati City Regional Trial Court Branch 145 on November 12, 2026, under Section 4, Rule 2 of the Rules on Extradition Proceedings, after the court found probable cause. The DOJ said the court found probable cause that each extraditee is the person named in the foreign arrest warrant and indictment, that the offenses charged are extraditable, and that each extraditee committed the offenses charged.

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Other Extraditees Named in Case

Apart from Quiboloy, the extradition petition includes Teresita Tolibas Dandan and Helen Panilag. The court also issued a hold departure order against each extraditee to prevent any attempt to leave the Philippines. On November 10, the DOJ announced that the US request to extradite Quiboloy, Dandan, and Panilag was filed with the Makati court the day before. The extradition petition was docketed as case number R-MKT-26-02823-SP and was raffled to Branch 145.

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The US wants Quiboloy on charges of sex trafficking, international human trafficking, conspiracy, and bulk cash smuggling. Justice officials said the extradition process is sui generis, or a class of its own, and not a criminal or civil case but an administrative judicial proceeding where the degree of proof is only prima facie.

The court will have to check if the case satisfies both the extradition treaty and Philippine laws, confirm that the person sought is the same person presented before the tribunal, and verify that the crime charged in the US is also a crime in the Philippines regardless of its name. An executive from the DOJ said one factor being considered in the US extradition request is the consent of Philippine complainants, but maintained that the process itself is sui generis.

Quiboloy Detained for Trafficking Charges

Bureau of Corrections chief Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. earlier said Quiboloy is currently detained at the Pasig City Jail, where he is serving a life sentence for qualified human trafficking. Quiboloy, a close ally of former president Rodrigo Duterte, was arrested on September 8, 2024, in a raid led by former Philippine National Police chief Nicolas Torre III after months of manhunt and tension in his home turf Davao City.

He and two others have been on the Federal Bureau of Investigation most wanted list since 2022. In the Philippines, he faces charges of qualified human trafficking and sexual abuse. Asked about what would happen to the local cases faced by Quiboloy, the DOJ official explained that they could either be completed before the extradition process or temporarily suspended. There are several conditions that need to be assessed before an extradition request is granted, according to the official.

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The official said the country cannot say that the rule of law and justice system of the US is more important because there are people victimized in the Philippines. The official added that one of the items that would be considered would be the consent of the private complainants in the Philippines, but at the end of the day extradition is a sui generis process.

Procedural Steps for Extradition Request

Per the Rules on Extradition Proceedings, once the court is notified of the implementation of the arrest of the extraditees, the corresponding summons, together with a copy of the petition and its annexes, shall be personally served on them. The extraditees shall then have 15 days from receipt of the summons to file a verified Answer. After review, the court will grant the petition if a prima facie case exists.

Prima facie, as stated in Wa-acon versus People, is a situation where evidence is not rebutted or contradicted, making it good and sufficient on its face to establish a fact constituting a party claim or defense. If the court grants the extradition request, Quiboloy and his associates will be flown to the US, where they will face their charges.