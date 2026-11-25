The Department of Justice accelerates procedures for releasing inmates aged 70 and above, following Senate appeals to address jail overcrowding and health concerns.

The Department of Justice has formally pledged to expedite the release of Persons Deprived of Liberty who are seventy years of age or older, marking a significant step in the government's strategy to alleviate overcrowding in correctional facilities. This commitment was confirmed during Senate plenary deliberations regarding the proposed forty-four point two eight three billion pesos budget for the fiscal year twenty twenty-seven. Senator Francis Kiko Pangilinan, serving as the budget sponsor, stated that the Executive Office will finalize the specific procedures for this fast-tracking initiative by early December.

Senate Urges Immediate Action on Elderly Inmates

Senator Imee Marcos spearheaded the appeal, emphasizing the urgent humanitarian need to release elderly detainees who have already served substantial portions of their sentences. She noted that individuals aged seventy or older who have served ten to twenty-two years are primarily eligible for executive clemency rather than regular parole due to their advanced age and reduced risk to society. Marcos cited Malacañang's Memorandum Order No. one fifty-five, which directs the Bureau of Corrections and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology to immediately forward the records of such inmates to the Office of the President for clemency review.

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Procedural Mechanisms for Expedited Release

The established mechanism for this expedited release involves a coordinated effort among multiple agencies to identify eligible candidates without delay. Under the current directives, agencies must automatically submit the names of inmates who turn seventy years old and transmit their records to the Office of the President for eligibility assessment. Additionally, elderly detainees can avail themselves of good conduct time allowances under Republic Act No. one zero five nine two to further reduce their sentences. This process aims to streamline what has often been a slow bureaucratic procedure, ensuring that those who no longer pose a threat are freed promptly.

Health and Humanitarian Considerations

Beyond legal eligibility, the push for release is heavily driven by the deteriorating health conditions of many long-term elderly inmates. Senator Marcos highlighted that a significant number of these individuals suffer from terminal illnesses such as cancer, are wheelchair-bound, and require specialized medical care that is often difficult to manage within crowded jail settings. She argued that families and institutions are prepared to take care of these detainees, suggesting that keeping them incarcerated serves no public safety purpose while potentially violating their rights through prolonged delays.

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Statistical Trends in Prison Releases

Recent data indicates a notable upward trend in the number of prisoners being released, although officials acknowledge the pace remains insufficient for current needs. In twenty twenty-four, the number of releases reached almost one hundred percent, effectively doubling the figures recorded in twenty twenty. By twenty twenty-five, the number of releases increased from fifty-seven thousand to seventy-five thousand, representing approximately fifty percent growth. Despite this increase, the Department of Justice maintains that further acceleration is necessary to properly decongest jails and comply with legal timelines.

Scheduled Next Steps for Implementation

Concrete next steps have been scheduled to ensure the rapid implementation of these releases before the end of the year. The Office of the President, through the Deputy Executive Secretary for Legal Affairs, is scheduled to discuss the pending matters for release with the Executive branch on December seventh. Senator Pangilinan expressed hope that the process would catch up with the approaching Christmas season, noting that delays in processing clemency applications may constitute a violation of existing laws. The goal is to process these high-risk status cases, which are no longer extant due to age, through the final stages of executive clemency without further administrative bottlenecks.